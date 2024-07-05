Dream vs. Wings WNBA: Will Atlanta cash again as road dog?

Even though they’re listed as a 3.5-point road underdog, will Atlanta cover in Friday night’s Dream vs. Wings matchup in the WNBA? Or is there a better bet at 7:30 p.m. ET from College Park Center in Arlington, TX?

Dream vs. Wings Event Information

Atlanta Dream (+3.5) at Dallas Wings (-3.5); o/u 165

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

TV: ion, League Pass

Reese records 11th straight double-double to beat Dream

Chennedy Carter scored six of her season-high 26 points in the final 92 seconds. Rookie Angel Reese recorded her 11th consecutive double-double just before being named to the All-Star roster. And the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Tuesday night.

Reese scored 12 points and set a franchise record with 19 rebounds to move within one double-double of Candace Parker’s WNBA record of 12 straight. Reese is the first WNBA rookie to have 10-plus rebounds and 19-plus rebounds in a game since Teaira McCowan in 2019.

Chicago trailed 75-72 before Atlanta went the final three minutes without a field goal. Diamond DeShields rattled in a 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left to tie it at 75-all. She added one free throw on the Sky’s next possession to take the lead for good.

Copper scores 34 points to down Wings

Kahleah Copper scored 34 points, including a late 3-pointer, and Brittney Griner added 24 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 104-96 Wednesday night. Phoenix was up 61-43 early in the third quarter after a three-point play by Griner before Dallas got to within 99-96 on two free throws by Arike Ogunbowale with 1:54 left.

Dallas (4-16) has dropped 14 of its past 15 games.

Ogunbowale scored 26 points for the Wings and Odyssey Sims added 14. The 32-year-old Howard made 11 of 15 from the field, 13 of 17 from the free-throw line and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Dream vs. Wings Prediction

Take Atlanta. The Wings have struggled against the spread this season, posting a 7-13 ATS record overall and a 2-6 ATS mark at home. When listed as the betting favorite, they’re just 1-3 against the number. On the other side, the Dream have covered in five out of their eight away games, compared to a 2-8 ATS mark at home.

Dream vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: ATLANTA DREAM +3.5