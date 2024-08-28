Dream vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Bet this Prop Play

There’s a prop play with a ton of value in Wednesday night’s Dream vs. Storm matchup. Tip-off from Climate Pledge Arena is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

Dream vs. Storm Event Information

Atlanta Dream (+8.5) at Seattle Storm (-8.5); o/u 156.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Atlanta Dream

Season Overview:

The Atlanta Dream have had a solid season, showcasing growth and development with a youthful roster. They have been competitive throughout the season, battling for a playoff spot with a combination of speed, athleticism, and an aggressive offensive style. The Dream are known for pushing the pace and using their athleticism to create scoring opportunities.

Key Players:

Rhyne Howard: A dynamic scorer and playmaker, Howard has been a standout for the Dream this season. She can score in a variety of ways, whether it’s driving to the basket, shooting from beyond the arc, or pulling up in mid-range.

Team Strengths:

Fast-Paced Offense: The Dream thrive in transition, using their speed and athleticism to score quickly before the defense can get set. This fast-paced style can overwhelm opponents and create high-scoring games.

Seattle Storm

Season Overview:

The Seattle Storm have faced a rebuilding year, following the retirement of legend Sue Bird and the departure of other key players. Despite the challenges, the Storm have shown resilience, focusing on developing their younger players and building for the future. They have relied heavily on their defense to stay competitive in games.

Key Players:

Jewell Loyd: A scoring machine, Loyd has been the focal point of the Storm’s offense this season. Her ability to score from all three levels makes her a difficult matchup for any defense.

Team Strengths:

Perimeter Defense: Seattle’s strength lies in their ability to defend on the perimeter. They have guards who can pressure the ball and wings who can contest shots, making it difficult for opponents to score from the outside.

Matchup Analysis

Key Factors for the Dream:

Utilize Speed and Athleticism: The Dream will look to push the pace and use their athleticism to get easy buckets in transition. If they can control the tempo, they’ll put pressure on the Storm’s defense.

Key Factors for the Storm:

Defensive Intensity: The Storm need to rely on their defensive prowess to slow down Atlanta’s high-paced offense. Limiting transition opportunities and forcing the Dream into half-court sets will be crucial.

Dream vs. Storm Prediction

This one will be tight, but I see value in taking the under 5.5 in assists for Skylar Diggins-Smith. The guard dished out eight assists in the Storm’s 74-72 loss versus Washington on Monday night, but that was the first time she’s gone over five assists since a July 12 matchup against Minnesota. In her four previous games, Diggins-Smith finished with five or fewer assists. Seeing as how we’re getting plus odds by taking the under, it’s worth a roll of the dice tonight.

Dream vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Skylar Diggins-Smith under 5.5 assists (+120)