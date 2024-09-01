Close Menu
    WNBA

    Dream vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Hamby’s points stay up?

    Anthony Rome
    Dream vs. Sparks

    Will Dearcia Hamby’s points stay up in Sunday’s Dream vs. Sparks matchup? Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

    Dream vs. Sparks Event Information

    Atlanta Dream (-4.5) at Los Angeles Sparks (+4.5); o/u 162.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    Atlanta Dream

    The Atlanta Dream have shown promise this season, with a focus on building a competitive team around their young core. Rhyne Howard has been a standout performer, leading the team in scoring and showing versatility on both ends of the floor. The Dream also benefit from the contributions of Allisha Gray, who provides a solid scoring option and strong defense. Atlanta thrives on a fast-paced style of play, utilizing their athleticism to create opportunities in transition and on the perimeter.

    Los Angeles Sparks

    The Los Angeles Sparks have had a challenging season, dealing with injuries and lineup changes, but they remain a tough opponent thanks to their experienced players. Nneka Ogwumike has been the anchor for the Sparks, consistently leading the team in scoring and rebounding. The Sparks also rely on the defensive prowess of players like Jordin Canada, who can disrupt opposing offenses and create scoring opportunities in transition. Los Angeles emphasizes a defensive-minded approach, looking to control the pace and limit opponents’ scoring chances.

    Key Matchups

    • Rhyne Howard vs. Nneka Ogwumike: This matchup between two of the league’s top forwards will be crucial. Howard’s ability to score from all areas of the court will test Ogwumike’s defensive skills. Conversely, Ogwumike’s experience and scoring in the paint will challenge Howard on the defensive end.
    • Allisha Gray vs. Jordin Canada: Gray’s offensive versatility will be key for the Dream, especially against Canada, who is known for her defensive capabilities. This matchup could determine which team controls the tempo and flow of the game.

    Dream vs. Sparks Prediction

    Take Dearica Hamby to go over 17.5 points tonight. In her last five games, Hamby failed to score at least 18 points in three of her last five games. That said, she scored 21 points in back-to-back games at Dallas and versus New York, respectively, in her last two games. Atlanta’s defense is more average than bad but I expect the Dream to struggle tonight to contain Hamby in L.A.

    Dream vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Dearcia Hamby over 17.5 Points (-118)

