Dream vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Reese go over in rebounds?

The Dream vs. Sky tip-off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Will Angel Reese nab at least 13 rebounds to cash the over on this prop?

Dream vs. Sky Event Information

Atlanta Dream (+7) at Chicago Sky (-7); o/u 158

12:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Dream routed by Sun, 80-67

DeWanna Bonner scored 23 points, hitting a career-high seven 3-pointers, to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 80-67 Sunday for their third win in a row.

Allisha Gray hit a mid-range pull-up jumper that cut Atlanta’s deficit to 24-20 midway through the second quarter but Veronica Burton answered with a 3-pointer and Jones made a layup before Bonner hit again from behind the arc to give Connecticut a 12-point lead. The Sun led 34-24 at the half.

The Dream made 4 of 11 from the field and committed five turnovers while scoring just eight points in the second quarter before Connecticut scored 33 points — one fewer than its first-half total — on 9-of-11 shooting in the third quarter to open an 18-point lead going into the fourth.

Atlanta (7-13), which beat the Sun 78-74 on June 28 to end a three-game skid, has lost four games in a row and seven of its last eight.

Sky falls to Ogwumike, Storm to spoil Reese’s record-setting day

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat Chicago 84-71 Sunday despite the Sky’s Angel Reese setting the WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double.

Reese finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for Chicago (8-12), her 13th consecutive double-double. The rookie posted a season-high 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds in the Sky’s 88-84 victory over Seattle on Friday’ and tied Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in league history.

Reese made back-to-back baskets before Chennedy Carter twice made a pair of free throws to cap an 11-2 run that trimmed the Sky’s deficit to 72-69 with 2:49 to play. Jordan Horston responded with two free throws and then found Magbegor for a layup to spark a string of 12 consecutive points that pushed the Storm’s lead to 84-69 when Loyd made a layup with 33.2 seconds remaining.

Carter led the Sky with 21 points and Marina Mabrey added 14 points and six assists. Rookie Kamilla Cardoso finished with six points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Dream vs. Sky Prediction

Take Angel Reese to go over in rebounds. The current number is 12.5 (-114) and she will be around this number today, there’s no question. She grabbed 14 rebounds in the loss to Seattle on Sunday and has brought down at least 13 boards in three out of her last four games. Reese has finished with at least 13 rebounds in seven out of her last nine contests.

Dream vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 12 rebounds (-114)