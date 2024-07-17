Close Menu
    Dream vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Will Williams go under in points?

    Anthony Rome
    Dream vs. Lynx

    Will Courtney Williams go under 10.5 points in Wednesday afternoon’s Dream vs. Lynx matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in today’s matchup from Target Center from Minneapolis, MN?

    Dream vs. Lynx Event Information

    Atlanta Dream (+8) at Minnesota Lynx (-8); o/u 152.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 17, 2024

    Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

    Atlanta Dream

    Season Performance:

    • Record: 12-12
    • Key Players:
      • Rhyne Howard: The standout guard is leading the team in scoring and has been a consistent offensive threat.
      • Cheyenne Parker: Providing a strong presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively.
      • Aari McDonald: Known for her speed and playmaking abilities, crucial for the Dream’s transition game.

    Strengths:

    • Balanced Scoring: Multiple players in double figures each game.
    • Defense: Strong defensive rotations and good perimeter defense.
    • Transition Game: Fast-paced play style, capitalizing on turnovers and fast breaks.

    Weaknesses:

    • Consistency: Struggles with maintaining performance across four quarters.
    • Turnovers: Higher than average turnover rate, sometimes leading to easy points for opponents.

    Minnesota Lynx

    Season Performance:

    • Record: 10-14
    • Key Players:
      • Napheesa Collier: Leading the team in scoring and rebounding, crucial on both ends of the floor.
      • Kayla McBride: Veteran presence and reliable scorer, particularly from three-point range.
      • Diamond Miller: Providing energy and versatility, capable of impacting the game in multiple ways.

    Strengths:

    • Rebounding: Strong rebounding team, especially on the offensive glass.
    • Veteran Leadership: Experienced players who can perform in clutch situations.
    • Defense: Capable of shutting down key players and forcing tough shots.

    Weaknesses:

    • Offensive Consistency: Struggles with shooting efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc.
    • Injuries: Several players have been in and out of the lineup, affecting team chemistry.

    Dream vs. Lynx Head-to-Head

    Last Meeting:

    • The Dream and Lynx last met on June 15, 2024, with the Dream edging out a close win, 78-75.

    Key Matchup:

    • Rhyne Howard vs. Napheesa Collier: Both players are central to their team’s success and will likely guard each other. Howard’s perimeter skills against Collier’s inside-out game will be pivotal.

    Dream vs. Lynx Betting Preview

    Spread:

    • Dream -2.5

    Over/Under:

    • 162.5 points

    Prediction:

    • Straight Up: Dream to win
    • Against the Spread: Dream -2.5
    • Over/Under: Under 162.5 points

    Analysis:

    • The Dream have been more consistent recently and have the advantage in backcourt play. The Lynx’s rebounding could keep the game close, but the Dream’s defensive prowess and balanced scoring should edge them out in a low-scoring affair.

    Key Factors to Watch

    1. Turnover Battle: Both teams struggle with turnovers; the team that controls the ball better will likely come out on top.
    2. Rebounding: Lynx’s offensive rebounding versus the Dream’s defensive rebounding.
    3. Perimeter Shooting: Whichever team can find their range from three-point land will have a significant advantage.

    Dream vs. Lynx Prediction

    Take Courtney Williams to go under in points at 10.5 (-114). She’s gone under in three straight games, including a 10-point effort against Indiana last Sunday. In fact, Williams has gone under in six out of her last eight games overall, failing to reach double digits in five out of those eight contests.

    Dream vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Courtney Williams under 10.5 points (-114)

