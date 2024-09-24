Dream vs. Liberty Game 2 First Round Prediction: Will Stewart go over in Rebounds?

The First Round of the WNBA playoffs continues on Tuesday night with the Dream vs. Liberty Game 2 matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following the Liberty’s 83-69 victory on Sunday, what’s the best bet for tonight’s playoff matchup in New York?

Dream vs. Liberty Event Information

Atlanta Dream (+12.5) at New York Liberty (-12.5); o/u 155.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 24, 2024

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Game Preview

The Liberty are 16-4 in Eastern Conference games. New York is second in the WNBA with 22.8 assists per game. Sabrina Ionescu leads the Liberty averaging 6.2.

The Dream’s record in Eastern Conference play is 7-13. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference giving up 79.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 77.0 points per game, 0.5 more than the 76.5 New York allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is shooting 45.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Liberty.

Tina Charles is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out for season (calf ).

Dream vs. Liberty Prediction

Take Breanna Stewart to go over 9.5 in rebounds. Stewart finished with 11 rebounds in Sunday’s Game 1 matchup between these two teams. When these two teams met back in June, Stewart finished with 10 rebounds and has now posted at least 10 boards in three of her last four games overall. I expect her to be active on the glass again tonight.

Dream vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Breanna Stewart over 9.5 Rebounds