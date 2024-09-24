Storm vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Wilson fall short in points?

The Storm vs. Aces First Round playoff matchup continues with Game 2 on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET from Las Vegas. With the Aces laying 8 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 159.5, what’s the smart bet tonight from Michelob ULTRA Arena?

Storm vs. Aces Event Information

Seattle Storm (+8) at Las Vegas Aces (-8); o/u 159.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 24, 2024

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Game Preview

The Las Vegas Aces host the Seattle Storm in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Aces won the last matchup 78-67 on Sept. 23 led by 21 points from A’ja Wilson, while Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 16 points for the Storm.

The Aces are 12-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas has the WNBA’s highest scoring offense averaging 86.4 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Storm are 13-7 in Western Conference play. Seattle is third in the Western Conference scoring 83.2 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Las Vegas makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Seattle averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Las Vegas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 26.9 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aces.

Diggins-Smith is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Storm vs. Aces Prediction

Take A’ja Wilson to fall under 25.5 points. Wilson was held to 21 points by Seattle in the Aces’ 78-67 win on Sunday night. She also was held to exactly 21 points by the Strom last Tuesday when these two teams met in their regular season finales in Seattle. She has now fallen under 25.5 points in three of her last four games. Far be it for me to doubt Wilson’s abilities, but she has lacked her normal scoring punch of late.

Storm vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson under 25.5 Points (-113)