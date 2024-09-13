Aces vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Wilson dominate Boards?

Will A’ja Wilson dominate the boards in Friday night’s Aces vs. Fever matchup? Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Aces vs. Fever Event Information

Las Vegas Aces (-5) at Indiana Fever (+5); o/u 177

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 13, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Aces vs. Fever Game Preview

Indiana Fever hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points in the Indiana Fever’s 86-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever have gone 11-7 at home. Indiana allows 87.2 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Aces are 12-6 on the road. Las Vegas scores 86.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Indiana scores 84.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 81.5 Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 86.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 87.2 Indiana allows.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Sept. 11 the Aces won 86-75 led by 27 points from A’ja Wilson, while Mitchell scored 24 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS

Caitlin Clark is averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Fever.

Wilson is scoring 27.3 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Aces.

Aces vs. Fever Prediction

Take A’ja Wilson to go over 11.5 rebounds. This will be the fourth matchup between these two teams this season. They first met in Vegas on May 25 and in that game, Wilson finished with 15 rebounds. When these teams met in early July, Wilson finished with 28 points but only nine rebounds as Kiah Strokes dominated the glass. That said, Wilson finished with 12 rebounds on Wednesday when these two teams met in Indiana. Twelve seems to be a safe floor for Wilson. She’s grabbed at least 12 rebounds in four of her last five games, with the lone exception being at Connecticut last Friday when she only grabbed eight boards. Otherwise, again, I believe 12 is a safe bet for rebounds for Wilson tonight.

Aces vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson over 11.5 Rebounds