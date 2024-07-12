Aces vs. Dream Prediction: Will Wilson fall short in rebounds?

Will A’ja Wilson fall under her rebound total in Friday night’s Aces vs. Dream matchup on Friday night? Tip-off from Gateway Center Arena @ College Park in Atlanta, GA will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Aces vs. Dream Event Information

Las Vegas Aces (-14.5) at Atlanta Dream (+14.5); o/u 167.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, Atlanta, GA

Wilson posts 20-20 in Aces’ win over Storm

A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 20 rebounds for her first career 20-20 game and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 84-79 on Wednesday.

It was the 21st 20-20 game in WNBA history.

Las Vegas (14-7) improved to 8-1 this season with Chelsea Gray in the lineup.

Gray finished with 11 points and six assists, and Kelsey Plum added 13 points for Las Vegas. Wilson had a double-double midway through the third quarter despite starting 3 of 10 from the field. Wilson set a career high for rebounds.

Dream fall to Reese, Sky

Chennedy Carter scored 19 points, Angel Reese secured her 14th straight double-double in the closing seconds to extend a WNBA record and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 78-69 on Wednesday.

Carter forced a jump ball with 1:03 left, with Chicago leading 70-69. Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright was called for a technical foul following the play, but Dana Evans missed her first free throw of the season in 33 attempts.

Allisha Gray scored 20 points for Atlanta (7-14). Haley Jones and Naz Hillmon each scored 12 points. The Dream were without Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada and Aerial Powers.

Aces vs. Dream Prediction

Take A’ja Wilson to go under 11.5 in rebounds. While she finished with 20 boards against Seattle on Wednesday, she’s finished under 11.5 rebounds in three of her last five games. Yes, she has nabbed double-digits in rebounds over her last three games, but keep in mind that the Aces are heavily favored tonight. She could see fewer minutes if Las Vegas gets up big late.

Aces vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson under 11.5 rebounds