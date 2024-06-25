Teams expected at the knockout stage of Euro 2024

The UEFA European Championship is one of the most highly anticipated events in the 2024 football calendar. Starting June 14, there will be over 24 highly skilled teams vying for the prestigious title and trophy.

Although it can be any team’s win, some countries are expected to get to the knockout stage and win the entirety of the tournament. If you are Euro football betting, make sure to keep your eyes out on these teams:

France

France as your favorite won’t be a bad idea judging by their World Cup victory in 2018 and being runner-ups of the 2022 edition. With Euro 2024 coming up this summer, they can easily dominate the international stage.

With Didier Deschamps behind the wheel, expect the French squad to bust out fresh tactics on the fields of Germany. These strategies will work hand in hand with players like Kylian Mbappe on their side, one of this generation’s best players.

With their high-pressure playstyle and quality of players, they are one of the leading candidates to reclaim the European crown they last won in 2000.

England

As the runners-up in the last edition of the Euro, England is one of favourites to win based on the Euro 2024 betting odds. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are some of their players which gives them an edge over their opponents. Under Gareth Southgate’s direction, the team would be in a good position to win the trophy.

One of England’s greatest strengths lies in their familiarity with the game and cohesion as a unit. If they can maintain their focus and composure, especially in the knockout rounds, England will be difficult to beat and will have a strong chance of ending their long wait for a major international trophy.

Spain

Spain is another top contender to win the Euro 2024. They last lifted the Euro trophy in 2012. With their younger but talented roster, they have a great chance to reclaim the trophy this year.

Under the management of Luis de la Fuente, Spain has a dynamic midfield and plenty of attacking options that can cause problems for any defence. If Spain could recapture their high-pressure style of play a decade ago, then they would be unstoppable in the Euro 2024.

Looking to recover from depths of despair while still having some youngsters on board, Spain will be eyeing a return to the pinnacle of European football.

Portugal

Having won Euro 2016, Portugal is back yearning to reclaim their throne. What makes their odds of winning this year’s edition good is the quality of their players. While the squad that won eight years ago was not necessarily the most talented on paper, the current Portuguese side is brimming with world-class players.

Although they have Cristiano Ronaldo on their side, he may have to accept a more limited role considering his older condition. Despite this, they still have a solid squad with Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, and Bernardo Silva as key players.

Under the experienced leadership of Roberto Martinez, Portugal possesses the perfect blend of proven winners and emerging talent. If they can harness the team’s collective firepower and defensive resilience, they have a solid chance of winning the Euro once again.

Italy

Though Italy are the defending champions of the Euro 2024, this does not guarantee that they will be considered the favourites for Euro 2024 betting. The Azzurri were the dark horses in 2020, but this batch of players doesn’t appear to be on par with some previous ones.

Under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, Italy needs to do their best during a challenging group stage that consists of Spain, Croatia, and Albania. Nevertheless, their sharp and smart tactical approach makes it hard to rule them out as contenders.

As mentioned, the Euro 2024 championship can be won by any of the 24 teams participating. Mentioned are the teams that are likely to win the tournament considering their players and recent performances. Closely monitor them throughout the tournament before deciding on locking in your bets.

However, even though there are favourites to win, the underdogs can always turn the tables as well. So, be updated with the latest match updates to place wise wagers.