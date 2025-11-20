Premier League 2025/26: Outright Odds & Matchday 12 Preview

Last Updated on November 20, 2025 11:27 am by admin

The 2025/26 Premier League season returns after the November international break with an intriguing round of Matchday 12 fixtures.

Table-topping Arsenal head into the weekend with a four-point lead over Manchester City and they will be desperate to maintain their advantage.

Reigning champions Liverpool are on a recovery mission after their recent defeat at Man City, but could have their work cut out against Nottingham Forest.

Read on as we look at the latest outright betting for the Premier League, before previewing what promises to be an exciting set of fixtures.

Premier League 2025/26 – Outright Odds

Sports bettors are in for a treat this weekend, with the Matchday 12 fixtures offering a plethora of eye-catching wagering opportunities.

Fans will be clamouring to utilise NJ sportsbook promos to boost their bankroll, and they could potentially hit the bookmakers hard this weekend.

There may also be plenty of activity in the outright market, where two teams stand head and shoulders above the rest. Here are the latest odds:

Arsenal – -150

Man City – +225

Liverpool – +900

Chelsea – +2500

Man Utd – +4000

Sunderland – +10000

Tottenham – +15000

Brighton – +20000

Aston Villa – +25000

Newcastle – +35000

Bournemouth – +35000

Crystal Palace – +35000

Everton – +50000

Brentford – +75000

Fulham – +75000

Leeds – +150000

West Ham – +200000

Nottingham Forest – +200000

Burnley – +200000

Wolves – +400000

Premier League 2025/26 – Matchday 12 Preview

Saturday. November 22

Burnley vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford

Fulham vs Sunderland

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Sunday, November 23

Leeds United vs Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, November 24

Manchester United vs Everton

Man City have the opportunity to put some pressure on Arsenal when they travel north to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.

A victory for Pep Guardiola’s side would move them to within one point of the Gunners ahead of their home game against Tottenham Hotspur the following day.

City sent a statement to the rest of the league in their most recent outing, recording an impressive 3-0 home victory over Liverpool.

They have had the upper hand over the Magpies over the past few years, winning 11 and drawing three of their last 15 meetings in all competitions.

Newcastle are currently 14th in the standings and could be set for another difficult weekend against the title-chasing visitors.

Arsenal will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on developments at St James’ Park ahead of their blockbuster clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side were held 2-2 by Sunderland in their last game, but they will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways at the Emirates Stadium.

Since Arsenal moved from Highbury in 2006, Tottenham have only come away from the Emirates with just one victory in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s side have been frustratingly inconsistent this season and the Gunners are strongly fancied to keep their title challenge on track.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will be eager to put their dismal defeat at Man City behind them when they welcome Forest to Anfield.

The Reds have lost five of their opening 11 games in the Premier League and have a looked a long way short of their best this term.

While they are the favourites to pick up three points this weekend, Forest could prove to be tricky opponents under new manager Sean Dyche.

Forest have steadily improved since Dyche replaced Ange Postecoglou in the dugout and he will be keen to upset the odds at Anfield.

Chelsea look a good bet to continue their recent upturn in form when they visit Burnley. The Blues have won their last two league games and should pick up three points at Turf Moor.

Aston Villa are fancied to maintain their top four push by winning at Leeds United on Sunday, while Manchester United should beat Everton the following night.

The Red Devils head into the match on the back of a five-game unbeaten run. They look much-improved under manager Ruben Amorim.

The Toffees have not won at Old Trafford since December 2013 and their recent record against United leaves a lot to be desired.

With a relatively favourable run of fixtures scheduled over the next few weeks, United could feasibly end the year inside the top four.

Odds of +225 to qualify for the Champions League look good value, and will disappear if Amorim’s side continues to build on their recent performances.