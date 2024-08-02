Pep Guardiola Hints at Extended Manchester City Stay Despite Current Contract Ending Next Summer

Bad news for fans of all other Premier League sides: it appears that Manchester City’s super-successful manager, Pep Guardiola, may well be sticking around at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of the 2024/25 season.

The former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach took over at Manchester City in 2016, and his current deal is set to end on the completion of the upcoming campaign, leaving some to hope that the chances of an alternative Premier League winner to the big-spending side, however in a recent interview he has not ruled out the possibility of extending his stay.

Ahead of Man City’s friendly against AC Milan, Guardiola was asked about whether he intended to leave the club when his current deal expires, and he was fairly resolute and clearcut with his response,

“I didn’t say I was leaving,”

“Nine years at the same club is an eternity. I don’t rule out extending the contract. I want to be sure it is the right decision for the club and the players.”

“When I decide, I will talk with my CEO and sporting director. But I want to start the season, and look at how everything is going and how connected we are. After, we will see.”

Pep Guardiola has, of course, been hugely successful wherever he has coached, and the possibility of him leaving will leave some Man City fans worried, especially when one looks at how the likes of Arsenal and Man United fared when the likes of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson left their respective clubs.

Over the course of his four years at Barcelona, having played as a defensive midfielder for the Camp Nou side for over a decade, he helped the Catalan giants three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns before leaving in 2012. He then took over at Bayern Munich and proceeded to win the Bundesliga in each of the three seasons he took charge of the Bavarian side.

He took over at Manchester City in July 2016 and has won the Premier League crown six times as well as collecting two FA Cup wins, four EFL Cup successes and a long-awaited first UEFA Champions League trophy haul in 2022/23.

Last season, they were pushed to the final weekend before they overcame Arsenal in the race for the championship, beating West Ham on the final day to keep City ahead of the North London side.

On the 10th of August, they will face Manchester United in the traditional FA Community Shield season opener before starting their Premier League defence with a potentially tricky trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.