Liverpool’s gritty start: Signs of a title charge or early warning signals for Arne Slot’s Reds?

Liverpool’s start to the 2025/26 season has been anything but straightforward. Under manager Arne Slot, the Reds have secured maximum points from their opening four fixtures, but the manner of those victories has left fans and pundits debating whether this side is showing the hallmark resilience of champions or simply riding its luck.

With their perfect record already nudging conversations about EPL match predictions and Premier league odds, the question is whether Liverpool are genuine title contenders or just benefitting from early-season fortune.

Their latest outing, a 1-0 win away to newly promoted Burnley, perfectly encapsulated the current narrative. For long stretches of the game, Liverpool appeared blunt in attack, struggling to carve out meaningful opportunities from open play.

It was only in stoppage time that a penalty broke the deadlock, sparing them the frustration of a stalemate. Just weeks earlier, against Arsenal, the script was eerily similar: chances were scarce, the match was tight, and it took a moment of brilliance from Dominik Szoboszlai, whose sublime free kick sealed another 1-0 victory.

On paper, back-to-back clean sheets and consecutive wins over tricky opponents suggest Liverpool are quietly building momentum. Yet, beneath the surface, the lack of fluidity and reliance on set pieces and late goals pose questions about the long-term sustainability of their approach, something that also factors into Premier league odds discussions for the season.

Finding ways to win

Championship-winning teams often have a knack for grinding out results even when performances falter. In fact, one could argue Liverpool’s opening fixtures are evidence of a side with that exact quality. Slot’s Reds have developed a late-game resilience that has already paid dividends.

The dramatic 99th-minute winner at Newcastle showcased their refusal to settle for a draw, while the opening-day thriller against Bournemouth highlighted their ability to surge late in games. Goals in the 88th and 94th minute turned what looked like a nervy contest into a commanding 4-2 victory. Such clutch moments underline a psychological toughness, a refusal to surrender until the final whistle, traits that have historically separated title contenders from the chasing pack.

Concerns about creativity

However, while fans may celebrate Liverpool’s perfect start, the performances raise some tactical concerns. In their last two matches, they’ve struggled to generate clear chances from open play. Against Arsenal, both sides looked cautious, but it was still concerning to see Liverpool rarely trouble the Gunners’ defence. At Turf Moor, Burnley’s low block frustrated them for nearly the entire game.

Slot’s system, still in its infancy, appears defensively solid but not yet fully cohesive in attack. The Reds have quality in abundance, Mohamed Salah, Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitkie, Cody Gakpo, yet the connections in the final third are not flowing naturally. Reliance on set pieces and penalties is a precarious formula; over a long season, opponents will adapt, and matches could slip away if fluidity isn’t rediscovered.

A balancing act for Slot

For Slot, the early weeks of the campaign have been a balancing act. Results have been ideal: four wins from four put Liverpool as the frontrunners in the title race. But performances highlight the need for tactical evolution. Integrating his philosophy while maintaining winning momentum is no easy task, especially in a league as demanding as the Premier League.

The positive spin is clear: Liverpool have not yet hit their attacking stride, but they are still winning. If Slot can unlock their full creative potential while retaining the defensive discipline and late-game mentality, Liverpool could emerge as serious contenders for the title. On the flip side, if attacking issues persist, results may eventually regress to the mean, and dropped points could derail their charge.

Should fans be excited or concerned?

The truth lies somewhere in between. There is every reason for optimism: Liverpool’s squad is deep, their mentality strong, and their ability to secure results in difficult moments is invaluable. At the same time, supporters have every right to be cautious. Relying on last-minute goals and set-piece brilliance is not a sustainable blueprint across a gruelling 38-game campaign.

For now, Liverpool fans can embrace the ride. Four games, four wins, and top-end resilience suggest Slot’s reign is beginning on the right foot. The question that lingers is whether this gritty start is laying the foundations of another title-winning season, or whether it is merely masking underlying cracks that will be exposed later.

What is certain is that Liverpool is already keeping neutrals intrigued. If the Reds can add attacking fluidity to their newfound grit, Anfield may well witness another season to remember.