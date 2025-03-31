Liverpool Targets Mohamed Salah Replacement as Slot Plans Summer Moves

As Dutch boss Arne Slot looks to get his side back on track following a UEFA Champions League exit and the loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Final, the spectre of a potential exit of Liverpool’s best player, Mohamed Salah, is still very much on the horizon.

It’s a situation that demands resolution yet remains as murky as it was at the campaign’s outset—a campaign that will, in all likelihood, still see the Anfield side claim the Premier League title. This time, they’ll savor the triumph alongside their devoted supporters, unlike their previous success—their first championship in over three decades—which unfolded amid the silence of the Coronavirus lockdown.

make it clearer

Liverpool fans who remain confident Slot is the man to return the team to EPL glory,

might want to back that sentiment with a wager, in which case the analysis offered here in terms of sports betting apps could prove crucial to the search for a provider worthy of your stake.

Salah moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to become one of the best players that the club has ever had. He’s racked up an astonishing 243 goals in 392 appearances, winning just about every piece of silverware in the process.

Liverpool fans will be hoping the 32-year-old pens a new deal, but the closer we get to the end of his current deal, which ends at the end of the season, the more likely he’ll be courted by other teams.

With that in mind, Arne Slot is already taking a closer look at potential replacements for the veteran performer. Among those on the radar is Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, with Arsenal also said to be keen on the 24-year-old Brazilian. One does wonder why he’d want to leave the Bernabeu and, if he were to go, just how high the asking price would be.

Atlanta’s Ademola Lookman, who failed in the Premier League with Everton and Fulham, is apparently another option, albeit it’s hard to imagine he could come close to filling the void that Salah’s departure would create.

Exciting Lyon winger Rayan Cherki is another player who has been linked with the move, and the 21-year-old French star could be a possibility.

On top of the possible departure of Salah, Slot may also see Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also leave. All three could run out their deals and seek a new challenge and ironically, if Liverpool were to romp to a Premier League title, as seems likely, the motivation for a fresh start may prove even more amenable.

The summer may well see a number of changes, and Arne Slot will have to rejig things and put his own stamp on a squad that is still very much Jurgen Klopp’s handiwork.

One imagines he’ll be handed a significant war chest in order to complete such a spring clean, but some players, such as those of the calibre of the aforementioned trio, are next to impossible to replace like for like, and any period of transition will require time to bed in, so fans may need to patient in 2025/26.