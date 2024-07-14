Euro 2024 Spain vs. England: Will 90-Minute Mark Result in Tie?

Spain vs. England will be the 2024 European Championship matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. With Spain favored on the moneyline but so many ways to attack the matchup from a betting standpoint, what’s the smart way to bet this Euro 2024 clash?

Spain vs. England Team Overview

Spain:

Spain has been impressive with their possession-based football and tactical flexibility. Strengths: Technical skill, midfield dominance, and ball control. Players like Pedri, Gavi, and Rodri ensure Spain can dominate possession and create chances.

Technical skill, midfield dominance, and ball control. Players like Pedri, Gavi, and Rodri ensure Spain can dominate possession and create chances. Weaknesses: Lack of a clinical striker and occasional defensive lapses, especially against teams that can counter-attack effectively.

England:

England has shown strong form with solid performances in the qualifiers and a balanced squad. Strengths: Defensive solidity, set-piece proficiency, and a mix of youthful energy and experience. Key players include Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka.

Defensive solidity, set-piece proficiency, and a mix of youthful energy and experience. Key players include Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka. Weaknesses: Injury concerns and occasional issues with creativity in breaking down well-organized defenses.

Spain vs. England Key Players to Watch

Spain: Pedri (MF): A creative force in the midfield. Alvaro Morata (FW): Main attacking threat. Pau Torres (DF): Defensive stalwart.

England: Harry Kane (FW): Goal-scoring leader and captain. Jude Bellingham (MF): Dynamic and versatile midfielder. John Stones (DF): Central figure in defense.



Spain vs. England Tactical Battle

Spain’s Approach: Spain will likely dominate possession, looking to control the tempo of the game through their midfield. Their focus will be on intricate passing and creating scoring opportunities through build-up play.

Spain will likely dominate possession, looking to control the tempo of the game through their midfield. Their focus will be on intricate passing and creating scoring opportunities through build-up play. England’s Approach: England may adopt a more balanced approach, combining solid defensive organization with quick transitions. They will aim to utilize their pace on the wings and Harry Kane’s finishing ability.

Betting Tips

Match Result (Regular Time): Given the close nature of this matchup, a draw could be a plausible outcome in regular time, with both teams potentially heading to extra time or penalties. Over/Under Goals: Finals can be cagey, so betting on under 2.5 goals might be wise, considering both teams’ strong defensive setups. Both Teams to Score (BTTS): Both teams have the attacking quality to find the net, making BTTS a reasonable bet. To Lift the Cup: If you’re looking to bet on who will lift the cup, consider England’s recent strong form and defensive stability, but don’t discount Spain’s ability to control and dominate games.

Recent Trends

Analyze recent encounters between the two teams for insights into their tactical setups and results. Form: Both teams have shown strong form in the lead-up to the tournament, making this a highly competitive matchup.

Spain vs. England Betting Prediction

Take the 90-minute result to end in a tie at +180, which you can find at FanDuel Sportsbook. First and foremost, this wager offers tremendous odds at +180. These championship games tend to be tight, especially when the matchup is as even as this one.

Spain is known for its peerless possession game and while England boasts power, it too can play with tremendous pace. England has been a bit of a disappointment thus far, struggling to play to their potential until the 2-1 semifinal win against Netherlands. Nevertheless, both teams have the players and experience to post a win, which is why I think this one will be a nail-bitter throughout.

Spain vs. England Betting Prediction: 90-Minute Results in Tie (+180)