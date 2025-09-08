English Premier League: How the Summer Shook Up the Odds and Viewing Experience in Canada

The English Premier League is the most-watched sports league in the world. As a result, there are fan bases everywhere, many of which develop communities around specific teams. Ten years ago, in fact, the bubbling fan base growing across Canada for the London team Arsenal made the CBC news, and now, there are more fans than ever.

So, Canadian betting platforms have been keen to meet the demand of fans while also seeing how the audience is leaning in the futures markets. It’s been another incredibly busy summer for the league, with at least three teams going big on improving for a shot at the title. Now, after the first collection of games, the odds have shifted.

A Three-Horse Race, with One Dark Horse

Prior to the final game of the second week of fixtures, only two teams had a 100 percent record. Not only did Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur win both of their opening games, but they did so without conceding a single goal. On top of this, Arsenal had put six past their opponents, while Spurs had scored five goals.

Of the two, given their lowly finish to last season, Arsenal are very much laying down their title credentials. Coming into the campaign, though, the Gunners were firmly the second-favourites to Liverpool in the odds. Now, they’re up at +170 to the +180 of the reigning champions.

Behind them, the rebuilt Manchester City, who lost to Spurs in the second game of the season, are in at +450 to reclaim the title. Behind them, there’s the dark horse Chelsea at +650, who’ll continue to try to juggle an absurdly large squad and appease a spend-happy owner. Spurs are next, but not in the conversation at +2900.

Not only have Arsenal enjoyed a red-hot start, but they’ve also improved since. Already, they’d enjoyed a transfer window that was at least on par with the business done by Liverpool. Then, they secured a new attacking midfielder. Once Arsenal added the talented Eberechi Eze, they got the edge over Liverpool.

More Fans than Ever Set to Watch in Canada

The Premier League has continued to grow in popularity around the world and seems to have finally cracked North America. Each year, thousands more join the crowd to enjoy the high-octane action from across the pond. It’s why Fubo was happy to pay up to retain its multi-year distribution agreement that first began in 2022/23.

It showcases how fandom has changed in recent years, particularly for organisations looking to reach new fan bases. Fubo is a sports-first live TV streaming platform without a traditional TV footprint. So, its exclusive rights to all 380 games means that it thinks the audience is happy to sign up and stream whenever they want to watch.

This new arena for Premier League fans, and soccer fans around the world, is also reflected in more detached corners of entertainment. For example, at the leading online casino in Canada, seeing the number of soccer fans grow, the platform launched live casino games that tap into the sport and even show the live scores.

Football Studio has become a hub for live casino gaming and keeping up with the live scores of leagues like the Premier League. Around that, there’s Football Studio Dice, Football French Roulette, Football Roulette, and Football Blitz Top Card. It’s all there to offer further engagement with the sport for the growing Canadian fan base.

With another season underway, fans will be using all of their many options available to keep in touch with the action. Already, after a summer of transfers and a few games in the books, opinions and odds have shifted around which teams are seen as the favourites to win the coveted title.