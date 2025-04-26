Do intimate stadiums still have a place in the Premier League?

As Everton prepare to bid farewell to Goodison Park, their historic home since 1892, the move to their new waterfront stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock represents more than just a change of address.

It symbolises a pivotal dilemma facing numerous Premier League clubs: the tension between preserving intimate atmospheres that define club identity and pursuing the expanded capacities necessary for financial competitiveness. This is especially relevant at a period where the top flight is in danger of becoming a closed shop — where all newly promoted sides thrust into a relegation fight struggle to cope with the financial dominance of the established sides in online football betting.

This balancing act between tradition and progress, atmosphere and revenue, raises an increasingly relevant question in modern football – do smaller, intimate grounds still have a place amongst the commercial giants of the Premier League?

When clubs depart grounds that have housed generations of supporters, they leave behind more than bricks and mortar.

These grounds are layers of collective memory – dramatic last-minute winners, championship celebrations, relegation heartbreaks, and countless moments that bind supporters to their club. The wooden seats worn smooth by decades of use, the familiar concourse smells, the sacred rituals of matchday – all become part of supporters’ emotional connection to their team.

Despite these powerful attachments, recent years have shown that smaller grounds need not restrict on-field achievement.

Brighton’s rise from Championship strugglers to European qualifiers occurred despite having the Premier League’s third-smallest stadium until their recent expansion.

Brentford’s remarkable top-flight stability was established at Griffin Park before their move to their new 17,250-seat Community stadium. These clubs demonstrated that strategic recruitment, smart coaching appointments, and clear playing philosophies can temporarily overcome financial limitations.

Notably, these smaller venues have often produced the Premier League’s most vibrant atmospheres and reflected in placing higher in the table than many expected.

For clubs like Fulham and Bournemouth, stadium capacity represents a tangible ceiling on their ambitions. Craven Cottage’s 26,000 capacity and Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium – the Premier League’s smallest at just 11,364 – create matchday revenue limitations that their competitors don’t face.

Craven Cottage’s charm lies in its riverside setting and historic Johnny Haynes Stand, but Fulham’s growth is capped by its limited footprint and heritage constraints. Similarly, Bournemouth’s 11,000-seat Vitality Stadium restricts their commercial ceiling. Owner Bill Foley’s push for a new ground underlines a shared truth: to compete for European places, both clubs must expand their matchday revenues—something their current stadiums struggle to deliver.

But new surroundings don’t always result in instant impact and success. West Ham United’s move from Upton Park to the London Stadium in 2016 delivered 60,000 seats but initially sacrificed the intense atmosphere that made their former home so intimidating.

The bowl design from the Olympics, with a running track separating fans from the pitch, created an emotional disconnect that took years to overcome. While improved performances eventually helped establish a better atmosphere, many supporters still lament the loss of Upton Park’s distinctive character and proximity to the action.

But the financial realities of modern football make these stadium decisions increasingly unavoidable. With matchday income representing around 15-20% of revenue for most Premier League clubs, capacity constraints directly impact transfer budgets, wage structures, and ultimately, sporting ambitions.

Tottenham’s move to their state-of-the-art stadium increased matchday revenue by approximately £30 million annually compared to White Hart Lane. Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, despite early criticism about the atmosphere, delivered the financial platform that kept them competitive during years of limited investment.

Some clubs have managed to thread this difficult needle successfully. Brighton’s move to the Amex Stadium delivered modern facilities and expanded capacity while maintaining an intimate atmosphere through careful design that keeps fans close to the pitch. Liverpool’s gradual expansion of Anfield preserved their historic home while substantially increasing capacity and revenue.

Everton’s architects have explicitly prioritised atmosphere in their new stadium design, with steep stands placed close to the pitch in an attempt to recreate Goodison’s intimidating environment on a larger scale. Whether they succeed in transferring the soul of Goodison to their new home will be closely watched by clubs facing similar decisions.

As Premier League clubs pursue financial growth, the challenge lies in balancing commercial ambition with preserving the unique atmospheres that define their identity. The true test will be whether they can modernise without losing their soul. Those that retain their heritage while expanding may ultimately thrive both on and off the pitch.