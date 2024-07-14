2024 Copa America Final: Argentina vs. Colombia Prediction

The Argentina vs. Colombia matchup will make up the 2024 Copa America Final on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. With Argentina heavily favored and a host of prop plays available, what’s the smart bet tonight from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens?

Argentina vs. Colombia Betting Prediction

I like Argentina at +105 to be leading at the 90-minute mark. I don’t know why we’re receiving plus odds on this prop, but I’ll gladly take it given that Argentina is heavily favored to win the match outright.

Argentina will be batting for a record-breaking 16th Copa America title tonight. Colombia will have a difficult time containing Messi, who scored his first goal of the tournament in a 2-0 semi-final victory over Canada. He’s also seeking to add another title to his illustrious career after enduring defeats in his first four major finals (one World Cup, three Copa Americas) since 2007.

Argentina vs. Colombia Teams Overview

Argentina:

Argentina, the defending Copa América champions, have been in excellent form, continuing their strong performances from previous tournaments. Strengths: Star power and attacking prowess. With players like Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, and Paulo Dybala, Argentina boasts a potent attack capable of breaking down any defense.

Colombia:

Colombia has been solid, with a mix of experienced players and emerging talents. They have been competitive in recent matches. Strengths: Physicality and dynamic play. Players like Luis Díaz, Juan Cuadrado, and Duván Zapata provide speed and creativity.

Argentina vs. Colombia Key Players to Watch

Argentina: Lionel Messi (FW): The talisman and key playmaker for Argentina. Lautaro Martínez (FW): A clinical finisher who complements Messi well. Rodrigo De Paul (MF): Provides stability and creativity in midfield.

Colombia: Luis Díaz (FW): A dynamic winger capable of changing the game with his pace and skill. Duván Zapata (FW): A powerful forward who can trouble defenses with his physicality and goal-scoring ability. Juan Cuadrado (MF): Experienced and versatile, capable of contributing both defensively and offensively.



Argentina vs. Colombia Tactical Battle

Expect Argentina to dominate possession and use their technical skills to create scoring opportunities. They will look to utilize Messi’s playmaking abilities and Martínez’s finishing. Colombia’s Approach: Colombia will likely focus on quick transitions and counter-attacks, using their speed on the wings and physical presence up front to disrupt Argentina’s defense.

Betting Tips

Match Result (Regular Time): Argentina might be favored to win given their recent form and star power. However, Colombia’s capability to spring surprises should not be underestimated. Over/Under Goals: With the attacking talent on both sides, betting on over 2.5 goals could be worthwhile, especially if both teams play an open game. Both Teams to Score (BTTS): Both teams have strong offensive units, making BTTS a reasonable bet. Player Props: Consider bets on Messi for anytime scorer and assists. For Colombia, Luis Díaz as an anytime scorer or to have multiple shots on target could be good options.

Argentina vs. Colombia Prediction: Argentina +105 90-Minute Result