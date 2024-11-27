Wild vs. Sabres Prediction: Is Buffalo Live Dog?

The Sabres host the Wild as a home dog on Tuesday night despite owning Minnesota in previous meetings. Will Buffalo pull off the small upset? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Wild vs. Sabres matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Wild (-130) at Buffalo Sabres (+110); o/u 6

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 27, 2024

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

TV: ESPN+

Wild vs. Sabres Public Betting: Bettors Backing Minnesota

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Wild’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Gustavsson can’t keep pace in loss to Jets

Filip Gustavsson stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Gustavsson versus Connor Hellebuyck is about as good as it gets for a goaltending matchup in 2024-25, but the Wild’s No. 1 failed to get the better of the league-leading Jets for the second time this season. This was the second start in a row Gustavsson’s allowed three goals — he’s given up at least that many in just five of his 16 starts this season. The Swede slipped to 9-4-3 with a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 16 starts. The Wild’s next game is Wednesday in Buffalo before a home back-to-back versus the Blackhawks on Friday and the Predators on Saturday. Expect Gustavsson to tend the twine in two of the next three contests.

Thompson set to return for Sabres

Tage Thompson (lower body) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. Thompson declared himself good to go following Tuesday’s practice. After missing the last five games, he will return to the top line and first power-play unit. Thompson has produced 11 goals, 18 points and 51 shots on net in 16 appearances this season.

Wild vs. Sabres Betting Prediction

Take Buffalo. The Sabres have won seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. In fact, Minnesota has won just once in its last six meetings with Buffalo. The Sabres are also 4-1 in their last five games. Over that span, they’ve held their opponent to two or fewer goals in three of those contests. As for the Wild, they’ve dropped back-to-back games entering play tonight.

Wild vs. Sabres Prediction: BUFFALO SABRES +110