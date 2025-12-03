Wednesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 3: Are Ducks undervalued vs. Utah?

Last Updated on December 3, 2025 1:02 pm by Anthony Rome

If you’re hunting edges for the midweek slate, this one’s built for bettors — clean plays, tight lines and matchup-based reasoning that leans on form and goaltending matchups. Consider this your short list: focused, bankroll-aware, and ready to slip into a 1- to 3-unit allocation depending on your confidence. Keep reading for our Wednesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 3 predictions and preview article.

NHL Best Bet: Dallas Stars -105

Dallas gets the nod here because they’ve been steadier defensively and have a favorable matchup structure for puck control and shot suppression. Over their recent sample of play, the Stars show stronger possession and a better goals-for/against split than their opponent this week, and their depth scoring makes the single-game moneyline less volatile. If the Stars have their usual top-line deployment and stable goaltending, the market’s short ML price here is worth backing for a one-unit lean or bigger if you’re heavy on team systems.

NHL Best Bet: Capitals/Sharks UNDER 6.5 (-130)

This total pops because both teams are trending to lower-event games against each other and the matchup data suggests suppressed scoring. Recent head-to-head and situational splits show both clubs generating middling high-danger chances while also showing competent goaltending numbers in the last handful of outings. With either team likely to deploy conservative line matchups and limit odd-man rushes, the 6.5 market affords value on the under — especially if either starter with a strong save percentage is confirmed in the final lineup. Play a unit on the under at -130.

NHL Best Bet: Anaheim Ducks -108

Anaheim stands out as a value moneyline due to favorable matchup metrics and recent home/road splits that tilt toward the Ducks in similar situations. The Ducks have had a recent uptick in expected goals and puck possession against teams that give up high-danger chances, and Anaheim’s special teams have been more efficient than their opponents in comparable games. The -108 price lines up as a reasonable moneyline wager for bettors who trust the Ducks’ forward depth and a reliable starter in net.

