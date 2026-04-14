Tuesday MLB Best Bets April 14: Can the Twins win as home underdogs?

Tuesday’s MLB slate presents some intriguing value opportunities in a division matchup, an AL contest, and an interleague game. Small underdogs can sometimes present big value on a day-to-day basis throughout the MLB season. All three of these picks will be money-line underdogs of +126 or better at the time of this writing.

Can veteran Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly pitch well in his season debut against the Orioles on Tuesday? Will Marlins starter Max Meyer log his second win of the season in a division matchup with the Braves? Can Twins righty Mick Abel extend his current 6-inning scoreless streak on Tuesday?

I’ll make picks for all 3 games below. Read on for our Tuesday MLB Best Bets April 14 article.

MLB Best Bets: Diamondbacks +121 at Orioles

Pitching Matchup: Merrill Kelly (ARI) vs. Trevor Rogers (BAL)

The Arizona Diamondbacks bring excellent underdog value against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks carry strong momentum, sitting at 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games overall and 3-2 straight up in their last 5 matchups against Baltimore.

The D-backs bounce back well, boasting a 4-3 straight-up record following a loss, and they thrive as underdogs with a 9-8 straight-up mark when the opposing team is favored this season.

Furthermore, starting pitcher Merrill Kelly should pitch well; he posted a stellar 3.52 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 32 starts last year.

Betting Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks +121

MLB Best Bets: Marlins +126 at Braves

Pitching Matchup: Max Meyer (MIA) vs. Reynaldo Lopez (ATL)

The Miami Marlins have a good chance to win outright as road underdogs against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. The Marlins have consistently handled their league rivals, sitting at 6-2 straight up in National League games this year.

They also show impressive resilience, posting an 8-7 straight-up record when playing on no rest this season. Furthermore, starting pitcher Max Meyer has pitched well in the early part of the season; he carries a 1-0 record, a 3.68 ERA, and a dominant 9.2 K/9 across his first 3 starts of 2026.

This is also a “fade the public play.” A whopping 79% of public bets are on the Braves money line at the time of this writing. You can check out all of the public betting splits for Tuesday’s MLB games at our MLB public betting chart page.

Betting Pick: Miami Marlins +126

MLB Best Bets: Twins +119 vs. Red Sox

Pitching Matchup: Mick Abel (MIN) vs. Sonny Gray (BOS)

The Minnesota Twins offer premium value as money line home underdogs against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Minnesota carries huge momentum, sitting at 7-1 straight up in their last 8 games overall and 4-2 straight up in their last 6 against Boston.

The Twins build on success, with a 6-3 straight-up record after a win this year. They also boast a 10-7 straight-up mark in American League games this season. Furthermore, Minnesota holds a strong 9-6 straight-up record as an underdog this season.

Minnesota starter Mick Abel threw 6 scoreless innings in his last outing, a 3-1 win against Detroit last Thursday. He seems primed to pitch well again on Tuesday.

The Twins are a smart play for me because of their odds in this contest. If you’d like to check out the odds from all the other MLB games on Tuesday, click on through to our MLB betting odds page.

Betting Pick: Minnesota Twins +119

Tuesday MLB Best Bets April 14