Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 15: Can the Cubs pull off the upset in Philly?

Wednesday’s MLB slate presents some intriguing value opportunities in a division matchup and a National League showdown. Money line underdogs often offer nice value throughout the MLB season. Both of these picks will offer more money back than you bet on them, should they win outright.

Can 32-year-old Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga pitch well enough to earn his first win of the season against the Phillies on Wednesday? Will Royals starter Seth Lugo log his third quality start of the season in a division matchup with the Tigers?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 15 article.

MLB Best Bets: Cubs +120 at Phillies

Pitching Matchup: Shota Imanaga (CHC) vs. Jesus Luzardo (PHI)

The Chicago Cubs are primed to cash as money line road underdogs against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday by leaning on solid pitching and some encouraging situational trends.

The anchor to this outright upset is Shota Imanaga, who is dealing this season with a pristine 2.81 ERA and a sparkling 0.81 WHIP in 3 starts. His ability to limit traffic on the bases should effectively neutralize Philadelphia’s bats.

Furthermore, Chicago consistently thrives in these spots. Since the start of last season, the Cubs are a highly profitable 84-65 straight up when playing on no rest. Combine that stellar record with a solid 71-56 straight-up mark in non-division matchups and a 69-61 record in National League games since the beginning of last season, and it’s easy to see why the Cubs have a good shot to win outright on Wednesday.

If you’d like to check the odds on all the other MLB games taking place on Wednesday, check out our MLB betting odds page. There you’ll find the latest odds on money line, run lines, and totals for every MLB game of the day.

Betting Pick: Chicago Cubs +120

MLB Best Bets: Royals +111 at Tigers

Pitching Matchup: Seth Lugo (KC) vs. Jack Flaherty (DET)

The Kansas City Royals present strong expected value to win outright as money line road underdogs against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. The key will be veteran starter Seth Lugo, who has a stellar 1.53 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over his first 3 starts of 2026. His efficiency on the mound should provide crucial stability in a tight division matchup like this one.

Moreover, Kansas City’s situational trends highlight their ability to rebound. Since the start of last season, the Royals are a profitable 49-40 straight up following a loss. What’s more, K.C. holds a winning 86-84 mark when playing opponents on equal rest since the inception of last year’s campaign.

Combine those factors with a solid 74-73 straight-up record when playing on no rest since the start of last year, and Kansas City is perfectly positioned to grind out a gritty AL Central road victory.

If you’d like to see which way the public is leaning on this game or any other MLB game on Wednesday, check out our MLB public betting chart page.

Betting Pick: Kansas City Royals +111

Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 15