Wednesday NHL Best Bet March 18: Will Blues continue post-Olympics surge?

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 9:12 am by Anthony Rome

Wednesday’s NHL slate brings a mix of playoff-caliber intensity and value spots for bettors. With tight division races and several coin-flip matchups, this is the type of board where disciplined moneyline selections can pay off. Our Wednesday NHL Best Bet March 18 column breaks down three betting selections for ahead of tonight’s game.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NHL Best Bet: Ottawa Senators -130 (at Capitals)

Ottawa is the sharper side here—and it starts with elite offensive production from Tim Stützle, who is leading the team with 70 points (30 goals, 40 assists).

He’s been driving one of the most dangerous top lines in the East, and the Senators are consistently generating high-quality chances.

On the other side, Alex Ovechkin is still producing (24 goals), but Washington’s depth scoring has been inconsistent.

The real edge comes in net:

Ottawa: Linus Ullmark (solid, experienced)

Washington: Logan Thompson (good, but more volatile)

Ottawa also enters with the better overall record (34-23-9 vs 33-27-8), signaling a slightly more complete team.

NHL Best Bet: Blues -125 (at Flames)

This is a value spot on a slightly better team at a cheap price.

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas, who has:

44 points (team leader)

28 assists

Calgary, meanwhile, has struggled offensively and is missing key contributors like Jonathan Huberdeau (IR), limiting their scoring ceiling.

The biggest mismatch is in goal:

Blues backup Joel Hofer: 2.70 GAA, .907 SV%

Flames starter Dan Vladar/Dustin Wolf range: ~3.00+ GAA territory

That’s a meaningful edge in a game with a low total (5.5), where goaltending matters most.

NHL Best Bet: Penguins +136 (at Hurricanes)

This is your plus-money value play.

Carolina is the better team on paper, but this matchup has already been competitive this season (split series).

Pittsburgh still brings:

Evgeni Malkin

Erik Karlsson

A deep offensive group that has produced strong scoring numbers this season

Carolina relies heavily on Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, but they’ve shown defensive vulnerability recently (including a 5-1 loss to Columbus).

At +136, you’re getting a playoff-caliber team with elite veterans and upside.

Wednesday NHL Best Bets March 18