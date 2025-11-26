Wednesday NHL Best Bets Nov. 26: Can Canucks pull off upset?

Last Updated on November 26, 2025 9:29 am by Anthony Rome

Pick 1: Minnesota Wild -142

Oddsmakers from online sports book Bovada.lv list the Wild as -142 moneyline favorites over the Blackhawks – a reasonable price given Minnesota’s dominance over Chicago. Minnesota’s roster depth and two-way structure make them a reliable play on the road tonight. The Wild drive play through elite possession and have shown consistency in senior scoring lines and special teams — a matchup that should force the Blackhawks into chasing the game and taking higher-variance decisions. Given the Wild’s ability to limit high-danger chances and the Blackhawks’ defensive lapses in recent matchups, the -142 price looks fair and offers a low-friction bite for bettors staking favorites.

The matchup history and situational splits also favor Minnesota — they enter with steadier underlying numbers and fewer injury questions on the back end, which tends to matter in tight road games where puck management and goaltending decisions swing lines. If you’re layering parlays, this is a solid headliner to protect a larger ticket.

Pick 2: Dallas Stars -135

Dallas comes in as the smarter moneyline target thanks to balanced scoring and an ability to close out games when they control the pace. The Stars’ forwards have been efficient on the power play and their defensive group suppresses opponent zone time — favorable traits against a Kraken team that can be boom-or-bust at even strength. That -135 tag gives us a reasonable payout for what projects as a controlled Dallas win if they hold the neutral zone.

Seattle’s struggles to consistently generate high-danger chances and tendencies to leak goals in the third period make them a matchup Dallas can exploit late. For moneyline bettors who prefer cleaner narratives (solid structure + reliable goaltending), this price point is worth a standard unit or two.

Pick 3: Vancouver Canucks +145

This is my contrarian play of the night: Vancouver at +145 offers positive expected value if the Canucks’ offense can outpace the Ducks’ inconsistent defense. The Canucks have flashes of high-event attacking play and, on the right nights, can overwhelm weaker penalty kills and leaky defensive schemes. At +145 you’re getting a decent return for taking a team that can flip a game quickly with its top lines.

Anaheim can be dangerous at home, but their underlying metrics indicate vulnerability to stretch plays and transitions — areas where Vancouver excels when they’re clicking. This pick is sized as a smaller, higher-reward stake in case Vancouver turns a close, tight game into a late push.

Pick 4: Vegas Golden Knights -170

Vegas is the safe anchor on tonight’s board. The Golden Knights’ combination of top-end forward skill, steady special teams, and experienced depth usually swallows up weaker opponents at home; the -170 tag is steep but justified when you factor in matchup dominance and roster continuity. For bettors who prefer certainty, this is the single you put down to stabilize a multi-leg card.

Ottawa can win on the odd night, but Vegas’ control of shot quality and ability to limit second-chance opportunities makes this an efficient favorite to lock the moneyline. Size this as your core play if you want to protect against variance across the slate.

Wednesday NHL Best Bets Nov. 26

Minnesota Wild -142 Dallas Stars -135 Vancouver Canucks +145 Vegas Golden Knights -170

