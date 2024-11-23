Close Menu

    NHL Articles

    Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins Prediction: Is total too high?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins

    Is the total in Saturday evening’s Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins matchup set too high? The puck will drop from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA at 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Utah Hockey Club (-110) at Pittsburgh Penguins (-110); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

    PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: ESPN+

    Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins Public Betting: Bettors Love Pittsburgh

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Penguins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Vejmelka can’t buy a win

    Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves in a 1-0 loss to Boston on Thursday. The loss wasn’t on Vejmelka, who was sharp throughout and beaten just once on the power play. Utah is a fast team, but they looked slow against Boston which slowed the game down and clogged every lane. Utah has lost three straight games, and Vejmelka is 1-5-0 in six starts this season. His 2.37 GAA and .922 save percentage are excellent, though, so watch for his value to rise once his teammates start scoring a few more goals to support him.

    Jarry stuck with another L

    Tristan Jarry gave up three goals on 29 shots in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Jarry couldn’t stop a Nino Niederreiter shot early in the first period, and he allowed a goal in each frame to take his third straight loss since returning from a conditioning stint. His last two efforts have at least been in the range of respectable, but he’s yet to allow fewer than three goals in a game, and that’s often a mark the Penguins can’t cover — the team has scored at least three goals in just four of 10 contests in November. Jarry is now 1-3-1 with a 4.41 GAA and an .869 save percentage through six starts. Alex Nedeljkovic will likely get the nod Saturday versus Utah.

    Utah is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Utah’s last 6 games on the road

    Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Utah/Arizona

    Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The Utah Hockey Club has struggled offensively. They were shutout 1-0 by the Bruins in Boston earlier this week and haven’t scored more than two goals in a single game over their last seven contests.

    It hasn’t been much better in Pittsburgh. The Penguins are coming off losses of 3-2 and 4-1 versus the Lightning and Jets, respectively. They have been held to two or fewer goals in five of their last six games.

    Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins Prediction: UNDER 6.5

