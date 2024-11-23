Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins Prediction: Is total too high?

Is the total in Saturday evening’s Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins matchup set too high? The puck will drop from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Utah Hockey Club (-110) at Pittsburgh Penguins (-110); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins Public Betting: Bettors Love Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Penguins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Vejmelka can’t buy a win

Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves in a 1-0 loss to Boston on Thursday. The loss wasn’t on Vejmelka, who was sharp throughout and beaten just once on the power play. Utah is a fast team, but they looked slow against Boston which slowed the game down and clogged every lane. Utah has lost three straight games, and Vejmelka is 1-5-0 in six starts this season. His 2.37 GAA and .922 save percentage are excellent, though, so watch for his value to rise once his teammates start scoring a few more goals to support him.

Jarry stuck with another L

Tristan Jarry gave up three goals on 29 shots in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Jarry couldn’t stop a Nino Niederreiter shot early in the first period, and he allowed a goal in each frame to take his third straight loss since returning from a conditioning stint. His last two efforts have at least been in the range of respectable, but he’s yet to allow fewer than three goals in a game, and that’s often a mark the Penguins can’t cover — the team has scored at least three goals in just four of 10 contests in November. Jarry is now 1-3-1 with a 4.41 GAA and an .869 save percentage through six starts. Alex Nedeljkovic will likely get the nod Saturday versus Utah.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins Betting Trends:

Utah is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Utah’s last 6 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Utah/Arizona

Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take the under. The Utah Hockey Club has struggled offensively. They were shutout 1-0 by the Bruins in Boston earlier this week and haven’t scored more than two goals in a single game over their last seven contests.

It hasn’t been much better in Pittsburgh. The Penguins are coming off losses of 3-2 and 4-1 versus the Lightning and Jets, respectively. They have been held to two or fewer goals in five of their last six games.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Penguins Prediction: UNDER 6.5