Tuesday NHL Best Bets: Will the Blues continue to own the Kraken?

Will the Blues continue to own the Kraken? Will the Bruins-Panthers matchup fall under the total tonight? Can the Blackhawks and Utah Hockey Club combine for enough goals to cash the over? Check out our Tuesday NHL Best Bets.

Tuesday NHL Best Bets: St. Louis Blues +120, 4:30 p.m. ET

The Blues have owned the Kraken since 2022. They won both of their matchups against the Kraken last season, winning by a combined margin of 8-4. One of those victories, of course, was in Seattle, where the Blues won 4-3 in overtime, cashing as a +156 moneyline underdog. The Blues have also won three straight meetings between these two teams and seven out of the last nine games in this series overall.

Tuesday NHL Best Bets: Bruins/Panthers under 5.5, 7:00 p.m. ET

We don’t have a lot of margin for error tonight in Sunrise, FL, but I like the under. These two teams met in the playoffs last season and the under cashed in the final three games of the series. Over that spanned, the two teams combined for only 11 goals. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under cashed six times. Finally, the Boston’s final 10 games last season, the under hit seven times and in Florida’s last 10 games, the under hit six times.

Tuesday NHL Best Bets: Blackhawks/Utah Hockey Club over 6

Back when the Utah Hockey Club was the Arizona Coyotes, these two teams met in Arizona on October 30. In that game, the Blackhawks were blown out 8-1. These two teams met two other times last season and both contests were high-scoring. On March 5 in Arizona, the teams combined for seven goals. On March 10 in Chicago, the two teams combined for 11 goals. With a frenzied crowd expected tonight in Utah, I expect some big time fireworks for the two offenses.

