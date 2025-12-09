Tuesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 9: Will Lightning rebound from latest loss?

Last Updated on December 9, 2025 1:37 pm by Anthony Rome

Will the Lightning rebound from their loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday night when they play the Habs on zero rest? Can the Bruins upset the Blues in St. Louis? Is the under the right side in the Stars versus Jets matchup tonight in Winnipeg? Read on for our Tuesday NHL Best Bets Dec. 9 column.

NHL Best Bet: Tampa Bay Lightning +100

Tampa Bay’s structure on the road vs. Montreal’s transition-heavy attack compresses scoring chances and forces Montreal to win on odd-man transitions and special teams. If Tampa Bay brings a reliable starter and plays a tight neutral-zone game they limit Montreal’s high-danger chances; at or around +100 that’s a clear value play. Not to mention, the Bolts have won seven out of their last 10 meetings with the Habs.

Final score projection: Lightning 3 — Canadiens 2.

NHL Best Bet: Boston Bruins +113

Why: Boston’s forward depth and disciplined defensive structure neutralize St. Louis’s secondary scoring. When Boston’s top-six is healthy and their penalty kill is engaged they can make Enterprise Center games low-event for St. Louis. At +113 the risk/reward favors Boston. These two teams just met at TD Garden on December 4 and the Bruins hung five goals on the Blues in a 5-2 win. That victory came despite not having several key players.

Final score projection: Bruins 3 — Blues 2.

NHL Best Bet: Stars/Jets under 6.5 (-135)

This matchup usually produces structured, defensively-resolved outcomes driven by goaltending; both teams prioritize limiting odd-man chances and rely on their goalies to steal a period. That suppresses scoring and makes 6.5 a defensible line to take the UNDER. (If either team confirms an offensively-hot backup or an injured shutdown D-man, re-evaluate.)

Final score projection: Stars 3 — Jets 2 (UNDER 6.5).

