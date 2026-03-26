Thursday NHL Best Bets March 26: Can Blues stay hot with win over Sharks?

Last Updated on March 26, 2026 2:20 pm by Anthony Rome
Thursday’s NHL card gives bettors a perfect mix of tight playoff races, mid-range moneylines, and exploitable totals. With several games featuring competitive pricing, this is exactly the type of slate where sharp bettors can find value. Continue reading our Thursday NHL Best Bets March 26 column for our three betting selections ahead of tonight’s games.
NHL Best Bet: Senators -148 (vs. Penguins), 7:00 p.m. ET
Ottawa checks every box here.
The Senators are one of the hottest teams in hockey right now, winning 8 of their last 10 games and dominating this matchup historically, including 2 wins over Pittsburgh this season.
Why Ottawa wins:
- Tim Stützle (73 pts) is driving elite offense
- Strong supporting core: Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux
- Penguins missing key depth (including Evgeni Malkin recently)
- Ottawa’s defensive structure ranks among the league’s best (expected goals against)
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is leaking chances defensively and relying heavily on aging stars like Sidney Crosby.
Edge: Ottawa’s depth + current form
Pick: Senators ML (-148)
NHL Best Bet: Blues -135 (vs. Sharks), 8:00 p.m. ET
This is a classic “buy the better goaltending and defensive team” spot.
Why St. Louis:
- Jordan Binnington/Joel Hofer combo has a clear edge (2.57 GAA for Hofer)
- Sharks allow 3.59 goals per game — one of the worst defensive marks on the slate
- San Jose is inconsistent defensively despite offensive talent like Macklin Celebrini (96 pts)
The Blues aren’t flashy, but they’re more structured and reliable at home, which matters in coin-flip pricing.
Edge: Goaltending + defensive discipline
Pick: Blues ML (-135)
NHL Best Bet: Wild/Panthers over 6.5, 7:00 p.m. ET
This is where the totals market gives us value.
Why this game goes OVER:
- Minnesota averaging 3.22 goals per game
- Florida allowing 3.31 goals per game (defensive issues)
- Sergei Bobrovsky’s save % is below elite levels this year (.878)
- Elite scorers on both sides:
- Kirill Kaprizov (38 goals)
- Sam Reinhart (29 goals)
Minnesota plays a faster-paced offensive style, and Florida games consistently turn into track meets.
Edge: Pace + shaky goaltending
Pick: OVER 6.5 Goals
Thursday NHL Best Bets March 26
- Ottawa Senators ML (-148)
- St. Louis Blues ML (-135)
- Wild vs. Panthers OVER 6.5
Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Responsible Gaming
For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.