Thursday NHL Best Bets Dec. 4: Will Aves/Islanders turn into shootout?

Last Updated on December 4, 2025 2:12 pm by Anthony Rome

If you’re hunting value for tonight’s slate, I’ve dug through matchup trends, team totals and recent form to surface three NHL plays that stand out. Expect a mix of pace-driven OVER plays where the underlying numbers support it, and one low-scoring contrarian take where goaltending and recent O/U splits point to a playable UNDER. Our Thursday NHL Best Bets Dec. 4 offers a compact card for tonight’s hockey slate.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NHL Best Bet: Avalanche/Islanders over 6.5 (+114)

Colorado comes in with a heavy scoring profile recently while New York’s head-to-head and recent results have also leaned toward higher-scoring outcomes. The matchup page shows Colorado’s recent stretch includes multiple games finishing above the total and the head-to-head Over/Under line between these clubs has been tilted toward the over across their last meetings, suggesting both sides have been involved in games that clear 6.5 goals. Given Colorado’s offensive firepower and the Islanders’ mixed defensive picture in recent outings, the 6.5 line at plus-money looks like value for bettors expecting another uptempo tilt.

NHL Best Bet: Red Wings/Blue Jackets over 6.5 (-115)

These two teams have combined for a strong tendency to exceed totals when they meet. The data shows their head-to-head Over/Under mark is well into the “over” column recently, and both clubs have been involved in multiple high-scoring contests in their last 10 games. Detroit’s attack has shown the ability to push pace and Columbus has surrendered goals in stretches this season, which makes the 6.5 number a reasonable target for an OVER play, especially at a near-even price where the probability implied lines up with their recent scoring trends.

NHL Best Bet: Kraken/Oilers under 5.5 (+105)

Anaheim stands out as a value moneyline due to favorable matchup metrics and recent home/road splits that tilt toward the Ducks in similar situations. The Ducks have had a recent uptick in expected goals and puck possession against teams that give up high-danger chances, and Anaheim’s special teams have been more efficient than their opponents in comparable games. The -108 price lines up as a reasonable moneyline wager for bettors who trust the Ducks’ forward depth and a reliable starter in net.

Thursday NHL Best Bets Dec. 3

Avalanche/Islanders over 6.5 (+114) Red Wings/Blue Jackets over 6.5 (-115) Kraken/Oilers under 5.5 (+105)

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.