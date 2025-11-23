Sunday NHL Best Bets Nov. 23: Will Jets continue domination over Wild?

Last Updated on November 23, 2025 9:20 am by Anthony Rome

NHL Best Bet: Winnipeg Jets -129

Winnipeg gets the call for moneyline value here. The Jets have been one of the tighter teams in 5-on-5 play recently and get a favorable matchup against a Minnesota opponent that’s struggled to sustain offensive zone pressure away from home. Winnipeg’s underlying metrics (shot share and high-danger chances in their last handful of games) show a team that controls the pace and limits opponent chances, which supports a moneyline play at a sub–130 price. Take the Jets, who are 9-1 in thier last 10 games versus the Wild.

NHL Best Bet: Blackhawks/Aves UNDER 6.5

This matchup projects as a defensive, lower-event game. Colorado’s offense is capable, but Chicago’s recent games have skewed lower scoring — the Blackhawks have shown improved structure on the backcheck and the Avalanche have been rotating goalies and facing teams that clog the neutral zone. When you combine conservative deployment, tighter special-teams splits, and the market setting the total at 6.5, the statistical trends and recent results favor the UNDER. If both projected starters are in (or the Avalanche use a backup on short rest), that further tilts this game toward fewer goals. Play UNDER 6.5.

NHL Best Bets: Boston Bruins -130

Boston at roughly -130 is the kind of number I’ll back when you factor in roster depth and matchup context. The Bruins have been getting consistent scoring from their top-six and limit high-danger chances against while rolling a dependable top-pair defensive pairing. Against the Sharks (who have struggled to convert at even strength lately and carry defensive lapses on the road), Boston’s gap in roster quality and special teams makes the moneyline an attractive play at this price. Expect the Bruins to control the game and cover the implied goals gap.

