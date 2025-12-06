Saturday NHL Best Bets Dec. 6: Will Maple Leafs handle Habs?

Last Updated on December 6, 2025 8:25 am by Anthony Rome

The Saturday slate in the NHL is jam-packed with value for hockey bettors. If you’re looking for our selections to help with your handicapping, read on for our Saturday NHL Best Bets Dec. 6 preview. In the article, you’ll find four selections for today’s slate, including an undervalued favorite, a team getting plus odds, as well as an over.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NHL Best Bet: Toronto Maple Leafs -135 (vs. Canadiens)

The Leafs’ top-end offensive depth, transition play, and special teams provide the consistent scoring avenues that beat Montreal’s periodic lapses. At -135 the Leafs are a confident, practical play. The Leafs have also won eight out of their last 10 meetings with the Habs, which includes five consecutive wins in Toronto.

Projected Final Score: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 2

NHL Best Bet: Utah Mammoth +106 (at Flames)

This is a value grab. At +106, the upside exceeds the downside if the Mammoth’s recent form shows better underlying metrics and they catch Calgary on a day with defensive slippage or goaltending variance. The Mammoth have also defeated the Flames in all four meetings between these two franchises. In fact, Utah has covered on the puck line in all four meetings between these two teams.

Projected Final Score: Mammoth 3, Flames 1

NHL Best Bet: Red Wings/Kraken over 5.5 (-130)

Both clubs have offensive weapons and occasional goaltending fluctuations; the conditions for a running game with special-teams scoring exist, making the over at 5.5 the sharp play. The over is also 7-0-2 in the last nine meetings between these two teams. That includes a November 18 matchup between these clubs in Detroit, where the Red Wings defeated the Kraken 4-2. That final score went over the total of 5.5 that night.

Projected Final Score: Red Wings 4, Kraken 3

NHL Best Bet: Minnesota Wild -148 (at Canucks)

The Wild’s structure and depth make the -148 price sensible. In Vancouver, the Wild’s ability to limit high-danger opportunities and capitalize on power plays should be decisive. Minnesota has won eight out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams, including a 5-2 home victory on November 1.

Projected Final Score: Wild 4, Canucks 2

Saturday NHL Best Bets Dec. 6

Toronto Maple Leafs -135 Utah Mammoth +106 Red Wings/Kraken over 5.5 (-130) Minnesota Wild -148

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.