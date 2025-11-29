Saturday NHL Best Bets Nov. 29: Will Blues’ struggles continue?

Last Updated on November 29, 2025 10:24 am by Anthony Rome

NHL Best Bet: Edmonton Oilers -142

The Oilers’ offense is still the engine here: elite top-line production and a power play that forces opponents into mistakes and penalty trouble. On the road in Seattle, Edmonton’s scoring depth (not just Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl) makes them a matchup problem — they can punish soft defensive zone coverage and convert sustained pressure into power-play time. Seattle’s underlying team defensive numbers and goaltending metrics have been shaky at times this month, creating windows for high-event offenses to pile up chances and cash moneylines. Back Edmonton straight to win in regulation — price at -142 is reasonable for a team this skewed toward offense and play-driving.

On the roster side, Los Angeles’ depth lines can tilt secondary scoring matchups late into the game, and if Anaheim is missing key pieces or is riding shaky goaltending, that pressure compounds. For a single small-to-medium stake, the Kings’ moneyline at -118 is the play: upside from both the top-end scoring and an expected push in special teams minutes.

NHL Best Bet: Toronto Maple Leafs ML -101

Toronto’s been rolling through stretches where they overwhelm teams with shot volume and high-danger looks, and they match up well on the road with Pittsburgh’s middle-of-the-pack defensive structure. The Leafs’ forward group generates multi-line scoring and forces opposing coaches to overmatch their coverage; when that happens, Toronto gets favorable special-teams minutes and pucks to the net. Pittsburgh has talent, but inconsistency in net and a tendency to give up the slot against sustained pressure makes them vulnerable to an organized offense like Toronto’s. At essentially pick’em moneyline (-101), this is a lean-on-the-favorite play for me.

NHL Best Bet: Utah Mammoth ML -112

Utah arrives with the better record and healthier offensive output on paper — they’ve been finding the back of the net more consistently and aren’t as dependent on one goalie to carry them through tough nights. St. Louis has been uneven and shows cracks in 5-on-5 defense which Utah’s attack can exploit; Utah’s recent road form and lineup stability give them an edge when it comes to generating high-quality chances. The -112 line gives a touch of value for backing the hotter team against a Blues side that’s struggled to string wins together. Small-to-medium stake here.

NHL Best Bet: Canadiens / Avalanche Under 6.5 (-120)

This one looks like classic goaltending-and-structure value. Montreal and Colorado both feature periods of tight defensive structure and starting goalie performances that can suppress scoring spikes. The Avalanche’s games with certain opponents this month have tilted toward controlled, lower-event affairs when Montreal clamps down on transition chances. Given the pricing on the under and the recent trends toward fewer high-scoring outcomes between these squads, 6.5 goals feels like the clean, low-variance play — especially if either goaltender is confirmed to start. I prefer the under at -120 for a modest-sized wager

Saturday NHL Best Bets Nov. 26

Edmonton Oilers -142 Toronto Maple Leafs -101 Utah Mammoth -112 Canadiens/Avalanche UNDER 6.5 (-120)

