    Sabres vs. Ducks Prediction: Will Anaheim’s Offense stay Hot?

    Anthony Rome
    Sabres vs. Ducks

    Will Anaheim’s offense stay hot in Friday night’s Sabres vs. Ducks matchup? The puck will drop from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA at 10:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Buffalo Sabres (-150) at Anaheim Ducks (+125); o/u 6

    10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 22, 2024

    Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

    TV: ESPN+

    Sabres vs. Ducks Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Buffalo

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Sabres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Luukkonen earns shutout in return

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded a 23-save shutout in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the Kings. Luukkonen missed about a week with an undisclosed injury, but a light schedule in that span meant he only sat out two games. The 25-year-old was excellent in his return, earning his first shutout of the season and his fourth win in his last six appearances, a span in which he’s allowed more than two goals just one time.

    Luukkonen is up to a 7-4-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 13 outings, numbers roughly in line with his breakout performance from 2023-24. He should operate as the Sabres’ No. 1 goalie moving forward. The team wraps up its California trip with a back-to-back featuring games in Anaheim on Friday and San Jose on Saturday, so expect Luukkonen and James Reimer to split those starts.

    Carlsson nets game-winner vs. Blackhawks

    Leo Carlsson scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. Carlsson’s tally came at 9:38 of the third period. He’s scored six times this season, and four of them have been game-winners. He’s tied for the second in the league in the category, even with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and one behind Minnesota’s Matt Boldy. Carlsson has four points over his last five contests, giving him 10 points, 28 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 18 outings overall in a top-line role.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Anaheim

    Buffalo is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    Anaheim is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

    Anaheim is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    Sabres vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

    I like the Ducks to go over their team total of 2.5 goals. Let’s start with Anaheim’s recent play. First and foremost, they’re a confident bunch right now. Their current winning streak is up to three and they’ve now won four out of their last five games overall. Over that span, the Ducks scored four goals versus the Blue Jackets, were held to two goals by the Golden Knights, scored six goals against the Red Wings, four goals at Dallas and three goals at Chicago. Thus, the only time the Ducks failed to score at least three goals in their last five games was versus Vegas on November 13.

    But what about the matchup? These two teams met twice during the 2023-24 season. In the first matchup, the Ducks won 4-2 as an underdog. In the rematch, the Ducks again prevailed 4-3 in Buffalo. Again, they were an underdog. In the last four meetings between these two teams dating back to January of 2023, the Ducks scored at least three goals in all four contests.

    Sabres vs. Ducks Prediction: Anaheim Ducks over 2.5 Goals (-136)

