Rangers vs. Panthers Game 6 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Panthers will have an opportunity to punch their ticket back to the Stanley Cup Final with a win in Game 6 on Saturday night. With Florida favored and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the smart play in tonight’s Rangers vs. Panthers matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

001 New York Rangers (+138) at 002 Florida Panthers (-166); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Rangers vs. Panthers Game 6: Public Bettors Backing Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lafreniere extends goal streak

Alexis Lafreniere scored a goal in the final minute of Thursday’s 3-2 loss versus Florida in Game 5. Lafreniere gave the Rangers life in the final minute of the third period to cut Florida’s lead to one, but it wasn’t enough to fuel a late comeback. Lafreniere moved into a three-way tie for the team lead in playoff goals with Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck. Lafreniere’s eighth marker of the postseason Thursday also extended his goal streak to three games, and he has four tallies in that span. Lafreniere has come to develop a prowess for goal scoring during the postseason, but he hasn’t registered an assist in seven consecutive contests. The 22-year-old is up to eight goals and 14 points with a plus-1 rating in 15 postseason appearances.

Forsling scores fourth goal of playoffs

Gustav Forsling scored his fourth goal of the postseason in Thursday’s 3-2 win against New York in Game 5. Forsling extended his point streak to three games after tying Thursday’s contest at one apiece in the first period. The 27-year-old defenseman added two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 23:17 of ice time. Forsling now has at least one point in five of his last six appearances. He’s first in scoring among Florida’s blueliners during the playoffs — his steady offensive production in this series has vaulted him past fellow defenseman Brandon Montour (nine points) for the team lead. Forsling is up to four goals, seven assists and a team-high plus-12 rating in 16 postseason contests to this point.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game 6 Betting Trends:

Rangers are 36-13 SU in their last 49 games

Panthers are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games

Rangers are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games on the road

Panthers are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games at home

Rangers vs. Panthers Game 6 Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has fallen under in five out of the Rangers’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against Eastern Conference opponents and is 5-1 in their last six games against Atlantic Division foes. On the other side, the under is 7-1 in the Panthers’ last eight games, is 4-1 in their last five contests versus the Rangers and has cashed in nine out of their last 11 matchups against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game 6 Prediction: UNDER 5.5