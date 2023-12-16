Close Menu
    Rangers vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Rangers vs. Bruins
    Listed as moneyline favorites, is Boston the top play in Saturday night’s Rangers vs. Bruins matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    071 New York Rangers (+100) at 072 Boston Bruins (-120); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Rangers vs. Bruins Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    New York Rangers DFS SPIN

    Artemi Panarin recorded two power-play assists in Friday’s 5-1 win over the Ducks. He set up Chris Kreider in the second period and Mika Zibanejad in the third, giving Panarin his third multi-point performance in the last six games. The 32-year-old remains on track for a career-best campaign with 16 goals and 41 points through 28 contests, and Panarin’s been feasting with the man advantage — his 15 power-play helpers is tied for second in the NHL, behind only Nikita Kucherov’s 16.

    Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

    David Pastrnak produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday’s 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders. Both teams thrived with the man advantage, combining for five straight power-play goals between the second and third periods, and Pastrnak carved out his share of that offense. The 27-year-old has four multi-point performances in the last seven games, and on the season he’s up to 17 goals and 41 points through 28 contests, including 18 points (five goals, 13 helpers) on the power play.

    New York is 18-6 SU in its last 24 games

    The Rangers are 9-4 SU in its last 13 games on the road

    Boston is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing NY Rangers

    The Bruins are 8-2 SU in its last 10 games at home

    Rangers vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

    Take Boston, which is 4-1 in its last five games against New York. The Bruins have also won five out of their last seven games overall, are 10-3 in their last 13 home games and are 11-3 in their last 14 games when facing an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

    Rangers vs. Bruins NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -120

