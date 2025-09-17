Previewing the Hart Trophy Favourites for the 2025-26 NHL Season

The 2025-26 National Hockey League season is quickly approaching, and fans and bettors are strapping back in for what will surely be another phenomenal year of hockey action. As the season gets closer, bettors are looking ahead to which markets may provide some value, and many are targeting Hart Trophy future bets.

This is a sports betting market with plenty of great options, enabling bettors to wager on the dynamic players who are likeliest to earn the MVP. Betting sites have released their lines, and it is time to look into the players who are set to be the favourites. Below, we’ll discuss the six players listed as the Hart Trophy favourites for the upcoming season.

Nathan MacKinnon (+430)

Nathan MacKinnon is a superstar for the Colorado Avalanche and has been for around a decade now. His resume is as complete as it gets, as he has a Stanley Cup and Hart Trophy, but he continues to shine on the biggest stages. Last season, MacKinnon led the league in assists and piled up 116 points. He is very much at the height of his powers at 30 years old and will again be the engine that drives an Avalanche team that is expected to contend for a Stanley Cup. His odds show that sportsbooks consider him to be a near-favourite for this iconic award. If he can stay healthy, MacKinnon should once again be a top-scoring player.

Connor McDavid (+200)

This will come as a surprise to no one, but Connor McDavid is listed as the clear favourite on most NHL odds Canada betting sites. McDavid is unquestionably the best hockey player in the world right now, and he is always a likely contender for this award. McDavid has earned the Hart Trophy three times, but navigated a tricky season last year. He dealt with some injuries and only played in 67 games. While he maintained his usual productivity, expect the Oilers forward to return with a vengeance next year. He is still in his prime and is fresh off a difficult Stanley Cup defeat. A player of his calibre should not be doubted.

Nikita Kucherov (+600)

Nikita Kucherov has led the league in scoring for each of the past two seasons. He has been a dominant force of nature, as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s winger piles up goals and assists at an astounding rate. He has earned the Hart Trophy before, in 2019, and has reached the 100-point threshold five times. Kucherov is clearly on a Hall of Fame pace and shows no signs of slowing down. Oddsmakers give him a fair chance to win another Hart award, and he could once again lead the league in points. He is the top player for a Tampa Bay Lightning team that is consistently a Stanley Cup contender.

Leon Draisaitl (+950)

Leon Draisaitl is often overlooked due to playing on the same team as Connor McDavid, but he is a one-of-a-kind talent in his own right. Betting sites don’t give him the same high odds of earning the Hart as they do McDavid, but Draisaitl is still one of the favourites. Draisaitl is a regular shoo-in for 50 goals and 100 points and is one of the league’s defining talents. He has earned a Hart Trophy before for his efforts, and this year could be another feather in the German forward’s cap. Draisaitl is only 29 and will be one of the key players on a team expected to fight for positioning atop the Western Conference.

Kirill Kaprizov (+1100)

Kirill Kaprizov made some serious waves after rejecting a contract that would have been the highest in NHL history. Entering the last year of his contract, he is betting on himself for a huge performance, and sportsbooks have taken note. Kaprizov got off to the hottest start of any player in the league last season before injuries took him out of the spotlight. But if the 28-year-old can stay healthy for a full season, watch out. He has all the motivation in the world to dominate, and the Minnesota Wild look like a team that could be sneaky strong. If he gets off to another hot start, watch his odds surge.

Auston Matthews (+1900)

The big story around the Maple Leafs is the departure of superstar forward Mitch Marner. But the captain could quiet the noise with another massive year. Auston Matthews has been a regular in the Hart Trophy conversation, including winning the award in 2022. His goalscoring prowess is unmatched right now, and at 27, he is very much in his prime. Oddsmakers may come to regret setting his odds this low. Matthews is in the league’s biggest market and will have a lot of attention on him. If he shines and puts up another 60+ goal season, he could add to his trophy collection.