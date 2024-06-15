Panthers vs. Oilers Game 4 Stanley Cup Final Odds & Prediction

The Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final could head to its conclusion on Saturday night when the two teams meet in Edmonton for Game 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the Panthers complete their sweep of the Oilers? Or will Connor McDavid force a Game 5?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

017 Florida Panthers (+102) at 018 Edmonton Oilers (-122); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 4: Public Bettors only leaning towards Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tkachuk delivers helper in Game 3 win

Matthew Tkachuk notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3. Tkachuk ended his four-game point drought by setting up Sam Bennett’s goal in the second period. It’s been eight games since Tkachuk has scored a goal of his own, but he’s continued to provide a physical impact even with the lack of offense. He’s produced five goals, 15 assists, 73 shots on net, 55 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 20 playoff appearances.

McDavid has pair of helpers in loss

Connor McDavid logged two assists, five shots on goal and three hits in Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3. McDavid has no goals in the Stanley Cup Finals, but he’s earned three assists, 14 shots on net and four hits over his last three games. The 27-year-old is up to five goals, 29 helpers, 69 shots, 40 hits and a plus-7 rating through 21 playoff contests. He leads the league in postseason scoring, though it’s tough to imagine him being awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Oilers get swept with a loss in Game 4 on Saturday.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 4 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Edmonton’s last 13 games played in June

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Florida’s last 12 games this season

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Florida’s last 12 games

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 19-5 in their last 24 games overall, which includes marks of 11-3 in their last 14 contests and a perfect 6-0 in their last six matchups. They’re also 24-8 in their last 32 road games, are 14-3 in their last 17 non-conference games and are 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division. On the other side, the Oilers are winless in their last five games versus the Panthers and are 1-4 in their last five home meetings with Edmonton.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 4 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +102