Panthers vs. Oilers Game 3 Stanley Cup Final Odds & Prediction

The Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final will switch venues for Game 3 on Thursday night. With the Oilers listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

015 Florida Panthers (+115) at 016 Edmonton Oilers (-138); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 3: Public Bettors Love Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Light workload for Bob in Game 2

Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves on 19 shots in Monday’s 4-1 victory over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Bobrovsky is now two wins away from helping the Panthers raise the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. The 35-year-old has won five consecutive contests while not allowing more than two goals in a game during that span. Bob has been beaten by Edmonton only once in the series, making a total of 50 saves on 51 shots. The Russian netminder has lost consecutive outings just once this postseason, so it’ll be an uphill battle for the Oilers going forward. Bobrovsky is 14-5 with a 2.02 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 19 postseason appearances.

McDavid registers team-leading 27th assist in loss

Connor McDavid registered his team-leading 27th assist of the postseason in Monday’s 4-1 loss against Florida in Game 2. McDavid had the primary assist on Mattias Ekholm’s first-period marker. McDavid added three shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 25:59 of ice time Monday. Florida has executed well when it comes to containing Edmonton’s superstar and his supporting cast — the Oilers have scored only once through two games. McDavid and the Oilers are also 0-for-7 on the power play in this series. The 27-year-old will attempt to help Edmonton avoid a three-game deficit when they host Florida for Game 3 on Thursday. McDavid leads the Oilers with 32 points (five goals) in 20 postseason contests.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 3 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Edmonton’s last 12 games played in June

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Edmonton’s last 11 games played on a Thursday

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Florida’s last 14 games played on a Thursday when on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Florida’s last 11 games

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers have won five straight games entering play on Thursday night and 18 out of their last 23 contests overall. They’re also 23-8 in their last 31 road matchups, are 13-3 in their last 16 games against the Western Conference and are 12-5 in their last 17 games against the Pacific Division. On the other side, the Oilers have now lost four out of their last five games versus the Panthers and four out of their last five games against the Eastern Conference.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 3 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +115