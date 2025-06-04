Panthers vs. Oilers Game 1 NHL Playoffs Prediction:

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final kicks off on Wednesday, June 4, with a rematch between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton. This series marks the first time in recent history that the Finals will feature a rematch of the previous season, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this championship showdown. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Oilers Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers are -130 moneyline favorites. The Panthers, meanwhile, are +110 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 6 goals.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Overview

Florida Panthers

Regular Season Record: 35–21–3 (Eastern Conference Champions)

Playoff Standings: Defending Stanley Cup Champions

Key Players:

Aleksander Barkov: The Panthers’ captain and two-time Selke Trophy winner, Barkov recorded 20 goals and 71 points in 67 games during the regular season.

Sergei Bobrovsky: The veteran goaltender has been a reliable presence in net, boasting a 2.65 GAA and a .903 SV% in the regular season.

Edmonton Oilers

Regular Season Record: 34–20–4 (Western Conference Champions)

Key Players:

Connor McDavid: The Oilers’ captain and one of the league’s premier talents, McDavid led the team with 73 points during the regular season.

Leon Draisaitl: A consistent offensive threat, Draisaitl contributed 87 points in the regular season.

Stuart Skinner: The Oilers’ goaltender, Skinner posted a 2.84 GAA and a .898 SV% during the regular season.

Key Storylines

Home Ice Advantage: Unlike last year, the Oilers have home-ice advantage in this series due to a better regular-season record. This could prove pivotal in a tightly contested matchup.

Connor Brown (Oilers): Brown, who has contributed eight points in 14 playoff games, missed the final two games of the Western Conference Finals due to an undisclosed injury. However, he returned to practice on Sunday and is expected to be available for Game 1.

Zach Hyman (Oilers): Hyman, who underwent surgery for an upper-body injury sustained in Game 4 against the Stars, will not be available for Game 1.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 1 Betting Prediction

Given the Oilers’ home-ice advantage and the return of Connor Brown, Edmonton is poised to capitalize on the momentum from their conference championship. While the Panthers are the defending champions and possess a strong lineup, the Oilers’ depth and offensive firepower may give them the edge in this opening game.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 1 Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS -130