Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NHL Articles

    Panthers vs. Jets Prediction: Will the Panthers win back-to-back games vs. Jets?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Panthers vs. Jets

    The Panthers vs. Jets matchup will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. Will Florida make it back-to-back wins against Winnipeg while handing the Jets a third consecutive loss?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Florida Panthers (-110) at Winnipeg Jets (-110); o/u 6

    8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 19, 2024

    Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

    TV: ESPN+

    Panthers vs. Jets Public Betting: Bettors Love Winnipeg on Tuesday

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Bobrovsky posts 27-save shutout

    Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots in a 5-0 shutout win over the Jets on Saturday. Bobrovsky bounced back admirably from the ugly loss he suffered against the Devils on Thursday, when he stopped just 23 of 28 shots in a 6-2 defeat. This was his first shutout of the season, and it came against arguably the hottest team in the NHL. Even including that woeful loss against New Jersey, Bobrovsky has been very good lately. He owns a 4-1-0 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .904 save percentage in five outings this month.

    Hellebuyck has winning streak snapped

    Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 31 shots in Saturday’s 5-0 loss to the Panthers. Hellebuyck entered this game on a six-game winning run, but that streak was snapped abruptly by the defending Stanley Cup champions. The star goaltender, who’s looking like an early favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, gave up goals in each period for a second straight outing. Still, one bad start won’t erase his excellent performances over the last month-plus. He’ll aim to bounce back Tuesday in a rematch against Florida.

    Florida is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Florida’s last 7 games on the road

    Winnipeg is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home

    Winnipeg is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games

    Panthers vs. Jets Betting Prediction

    Take Florida. These two teams met on November 16 in Sunrise, FL and the Panthers hammered the Jets, 5-0. That was the Jets’ second loss in as many games as their offense has suddenly gone cold (one goal in their last six periods). Their goal prevention has also struggled mightily of late, allowing nine goals in their last three games.

    Panthers vs. Jets Prediction: Florida Panthers -110

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com