Panthers vs. Jets Prediction: Will the Panthers win back-to-back games vs. Jets?

The Panthers vs. Jets matchup will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. Will Florida make it back-to-back wins against Winnipeg while handing the Jets a third consecutive loss?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Panthers (-110) at Winnipeg Jets (-110); o/u 6

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: ESPN+

Panthers vs. Jets Public Betting: Bettors Love Winnipeg on Tuesday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Bobrovsky posts 27-save shutout

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots in a 5-0 shutout win over the Jets on Saturday. Bobrovsky bounced back admirably from the ugly loss he suffered against the Devils on Thursday, when he stopped just 23 of 28 shots in a 6-2 defeat. This was his first shutout of the season, and it came against arguably the hottest team in the NHL. Even including that woeful loss against New Jersey, Bobrovsky has been very good lately. He owns a 4-1-0 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .904 save percentage in five outings this month.

Hellebuyck has winning streak snapped

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 31 shots in Saturday’s 5-0 loss to the Panthers. Hellebuyck entered this game on a six-game winning run, but that streak was snapped abruptly by the defending Stanley Cup champions. The star goaltender, who’s looking like an early favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, gave up goals in each period for a second straight outing. Still, one bad start won’t erase his excellent performances over the last month-plus. He’ll aim to bounce back Tuesday in a rematch against Florida.

Panthers vs. Jets Betting Trends:

Florida is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Florida’s last 7 games on the road

Winnipeg is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home

Winnipeg is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games

Panthers vs. Jets Betting Prediction

Take Florida. These two teams met on November 16 in Sunrise, FL and the Panthers hammered the Jets, 5-0. That was the Jets’ second loss in as many games as their offense has suddenly gone cold (one goal in their last six periods). Their goal prevention has also struggled mightily of late, allowing nine goals in their last three games.

Panthers vs. Jets Prediction: Florida Panthers -110