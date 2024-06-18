Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Oilers vs. Panthers Game 5 Stanley Cup Final Odds & Prediction

    Oilers vs. Panthers

    The Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final will head back to Sunrise, FL for Game 5 on Tuesday night. Will the Panthers close out the Oilers and hoist the Stanley Cup tonight? Or will the Oilers force a Game 6 with another victory?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    019 Edmonton Oilers (+116) at 020 Florida Panthers (-140); o/u 5.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 85, 2024

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Oilers vs. Panthers Game 5: Bettors backing Florida in Game 5

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    McDavid sets NHL playoff record

    Connor McDavid scored a goal on two shots and added three assists in Saturday’s 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4. With 32 assists this postseason, McDavid broke an NHL playoff record set by Wayne Gretzky in 1988. The 27-year-old McDavid has 11 multi-point efforts through 22 playoff contests, and it’s just the second time he’s had back-to-back multi-point games this postseason. The superstar center is at six goals, 38 points, 71 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-9 rating, and he’ll look to keep his offense up in Game 5 on Tuesday in Florida.

    Tarasenko tallies lone Florida goal in Game 4

    Vladimir Tarasenko scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday’s 8-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4. Tarasenko’s goal in the first period pulled the Panthers within one, but they were unable to build on it as the Oilers ran away with the game. The winger has three goals and an assist over his last five contests, a rare run of consistency for him this postseason. Overall, he’s at nine points, 40 shots, 41 hits and a plus-5 rating through 21 playoff outings.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Florida’s last 13 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 17 of Edmonton’s last 24 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Florida’s last 17 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Edmonton’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Florida

    Oilers vs. Panthers Game 5 Betting Prediction

    Take Florida. The Panthers are 11-4 in their last 15 games overall, are 20-8 in their last 28 home matchups and are 14-4 in their last 18 non-conference contests. On the other side, the Oilers are just 1-5 in their last six games versus the Panthers, are 1-5 in their last six non-conference tilts and have dropped four out of their last five games against a foe from the Atlantic Division.

    Oilers vs. Panthers Game 5 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -140

