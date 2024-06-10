Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 Stanley Cup Final Odds & Prediction

The Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final series heads to Game 2 on Monday night in Sunrise, FL. Will the Oilers even the series at a game apiece? Or will the Panthers take a 2-0 series advantage with another home victory tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

011 Edmonton Oilers (+116) at 012 Florida Panthers (-140); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, June 10, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2: Bettors Backing Florida in Game 2

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Skinner allows two goals on 17 shots in Game 1 loss

Stuart Skinner allowed two goals on 17 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday. The third goal was an empty-netter. Skinner had the lighter workload of the two goalies, but Sergei Bobrovsky stood on his head while the Panthers got a goal in each period. The 25-year-old Skinner has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his last nine games, going 6-3 in that span. He’s now 11-6 with a 2.47 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 17 playoff appearances. Game 2 is in Florida on Monday, and it’s likely Skinner will get the start since he can’t be blamed for the series-opening loss.

Bobrovsky stands on head in Game 1 win

Sergei Bobrovsky posted a 32-save shutout in Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Oilers’ offense provided plenty of challenges, but Bobrovsky was in peak form to shut them down throughout the game to earn his second shutout of the playoffs — he also opened the Eastern Conference Finals by backstopping a 3-0 win over the Rangers. Bobrovsky is 13-5 with a 2.08 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 18 appearances, and it’s a virtual guarantee he starts again in Game 2 on Monday.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Florida’s last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Edmonton’s last 11 games played in June

Edmonton are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games when playing on the road against Florida

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 17-5 in their last 22 games overall, are 12-3 in their last 15 home matchups and are 6-1 in their last seven non-conference meetings. They’re also 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Pacific Division, are 17-4 in their last 21 games when listed as a favorite and are 18-4 in their last 22 games playing at home on a Monday.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -140