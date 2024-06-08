Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1 Stanley Cup Final Odds & Prediction

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Saturday night when the Oilers vs. Panthers series begins at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the Panthers earn a victory in Game 1 tonight as a home favorite? Or is there a smarter bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

011 Edmonton Oilers (+115) at 012 Florida Panthers (-138); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1: Public Bettors Leaning with Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Draisaitl provides power-play assist

Leon Draisaitl logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Stars in Game 6. With just four points over six games in the Western Conference Finals, Draisaitl actually had a quiet round. That ultimately didn’t matter, as Connor McDavid picked up the slack to help the Oilers make the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2006. Draisaitl is at 10 goals, 18 helpers, 57 shots on goal, 17 hits and 12 PIM through 18 playoff outings. The Panthers will likely have Aleksander Barkov hard-matched with McDavid in the Stanley Cup Finals, so there could be more room for Draisaitl to make an impact on his own line.

Bobrovsky turns aside 23 of 24 shots to lift Florida

Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 23 of 24 shots on goal in Saturday’s 2-1 series-clinching victory over New York in Game 6. Bobrovsky faced less than 24 shots on net for the third time over the Panthers’ last four contests. Florida’s style of play has allowed the netminder not to be overworked en route to the team’s second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Panthers will face either Edmonton or Dallas in the final round of the postseason. Bob is 12-5 with a 2.20 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 17 playoff appearances this year.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Edmonton’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Florida’s last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Edmonton’s last 14 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Florida’s last 12 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 16-5 in their last 21 games overall, are 11-3 in their last 14 home contests and are 11-3 in their last 14 non-conference matchups. On the other side, the Oilers are just 1-4 in their last five games played in the month of June.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -138