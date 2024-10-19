NHL Predictions for Saturday: Bet these two Underdogs

Will the struggling Flyers snap their losing streak against a foe they’ve had previous success against? Will the Flames stay red-hot with yet another victory in Seattle? And can the Bruins and Utah Hockey Club keep up their scoring so bettors can cash the over tonight? Check out our NHL Saturday Best Bets.

Friday NHL Best Bets Recap

My recommendations for Friday were the Hurricanes (-150) over the Penguins, the Sharks-Jets under 6 (-125) and the Ducks-Avalanche over 6.5. The Hurricanes smoked the Penguins 4-1 in Pittsburgh to cash, but the Jets and Sharks combined for a whopping 11 goals. Winnipeg scored four goals in the opening period to sink the under almost immediately. Fortunately, the Ducks and Avalanche combined for seven goals to cash the over and give us a 2-1 night.

For the season, I am 17-16 but still down from a profit standpoint. A $100.00 bettor would still be down -$215.00 on the year. We’ll need a 3-0 Saturday to get back into the black. So, let’s go ahead and accomplish that feat.

Saturday NHL Best Bet: Philadelphia Flyers +120, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Flyers are off to a slow start in 2024, dropping three of their first four games and three consecutive overall. Their lone victory? A 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks in Vancouver to open the season. It was the seventh time the Flyers defeated the Canucks in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. It was also the third consecutive Philadelphia win over Vancouver and the fifth time the Flyers defeated the Canucks since October of 2021. For whatever reason, the Flyers own the Canucks.

Saturday NHL Best Bet: Bruins-Utah Hockey Club over 6 (-110), 9:00 p.m. ET

These two teams have scored at will to open the season. Four out of the five games the Utah Hockey Club has been in existence went over the total. On the other side, the Bruins have cleared the total in four out of their last five games as well. In fact, the Bruins have scored at least three goals in four out of their five games and have scored at least four goals in three out of five. The average goals combined in Boston games this season is 7.6. That’s only slightly lower than the 7.8 average combined goals scored in all Utah contests. Expect fireworks tonight in Utah.

Saturday NHL Best Bet: Calgary Flames +125, 10:00 p.m. ET

The Flames have been unbeatable this season – literally. They opened their season with a 6-5 overtime win in Vancouver before defeating the Flyers 6-3 in their home opener. From there, they collected wins at Edmonton (4-1) and home versus Chicago (3-1). Dating back to last season, Calgary is now 8-2 over its last 10 games.

While the Kraken won the last two games, the Flames have also had success in this series. In the last 10 Calgary-Seattle matchups, the Flames have won seven. They’re 5-0 in their last five games played against the Kraken in Seattle.