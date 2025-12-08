Monday NHL Best Bets Dec. 8: Will Maple Leafs upset Lightning?

Last Updated on December 8, 2025 12:17 pm by Anthony Rome

Will the Maple Leafs pull off the upset as a home dog against the Lightning? Can the Wild rebound from their loss to the Canucks to take down the Kraken? Are the Kings a smart bet in Utah? Check out our Monday NHL Best Bets Dec. 8 article for our top plays tonight in hockey.

NHL Best Bet: Toronto Maple Leafs +102

The Leafs win this one. Toronto’s five-on-five game control and ability to create high-danger chances off the rush and the cycle will pressure Tampa’s depth defenders and any backup netminder forced into action. With home ice smoothing out defensive lapses and their top forwards able to capitalize on secondary chances, Toronto has the edge in expected goals and late-game execution; take the Leafs at plus-money for value and upside. Toronto is 7-3 in its last 10 meetings versus Tampa Bay. Final: TOR 4 — TBL 3.

NHL Best Bet: Los Angeles Kings +103

The Kings’ structured, veteran defense and transition game should blunt Utah’s rush chances and turn turnovers into dangerous counters. Los Angeles suppresses high-danger chances and gets scoring from more lines, which will be decisive in a tight, low-event road affair; that steadiness on both ends makes LA the smarter, repeatable moneyline play. The Kings have also won three straight games against the Mammoth, as well. Final: LAK 3 — UTA 2.

NHL Best Bet: Minnesota Wild -126

Minnesota’s top-end offensive talent and balanced possession game create a matchup advantage against Seattle’s streaky defensive and goaltending play. The Wild can sustain pressure in the attack zone, generate high-danger looks, and limit second-chance opportunities — a game script that favors them outright even after the juice. Back the Wild to close this out. Minnesota has also taken down Seattle in seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. Final: MIN 4 — SEA 2.

