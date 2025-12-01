Monday NHL Best Bets Dec. 1: Will Blues pick up third straight win?

Last Updated on December 1, 2025 10:43 am by Anthony Rome

Anxious to turn Monday’s puck drop into profit? I’ve trimmed the card down to three plays I’m comfortable backing: one clear moneyline in New Jersey, a second-moneyline edge in St. Louis, and a low-scoring play in Winnipeg. Call it my short, sharp list of Monday NHL Best Bets Dec. 1 — written for bettors who want straightforward reasons and clean bankroll logic, not buzzwords.

NHL Best Bet: New Jersey Devils -148

New Jersey gets the nod primarily because the Devils roll into this one with a strong track record at both ends of the ice and a favorable matchup on paper. The matchup page shows New Jersey boasting solid home/road splits and a tendency to control expected goals and scoring chances against this particular opponent, which converts to higher-moneyline reliability on nights where they avoid giveaways. Betting the Devils at -148 is about value against a team they consistently out-chance and out-shoot, and the price still offers a reasonable payout for a top-line club expected to set the tempo.

Additionally, goaltending matchups and recent form favor New Jersey — their starters have posted dependable save percentages in the stretch leading into December, and the opponent has struggled to generate high-danger looks on the road. That combination (strong team play + competent goaltending) is exactly what you want to see when backing a sub-1.60 moneyline. If you’re sizing this, I’d treat it as a medium-confidence single rather than a coinflip—clear edge, reasonable juice.

NHL Best Bet: St. Louis Blues -155

St. Louis is priced like a favorite for a reason: the Blues’ matchup page highlights a favorable defensive profile and special teams matchup that points toward them limiting opponent possessions and late-game scoring opportunities. The Blues have been steady at suppressing high-danger chances and getting the secondary scoring needed to break through lower-event games; their price at -155 reflects a market that respects that structure but still leaves some value for disciplined bettors. Backing their moneyline is betting process over hope — they control pace and rarely give up easy goals in the slot.

Also worth noting is the opponent’s recent road form and any roster/lineup trends noted on the matchup page: if the opposing team is showing dip in goals-for or has injury/lineup instability, that increases the probability of a one-goal game that still ends up a Blues win. At -155, you’re getting a fair return for a club built around defense-first results, which tends to translate into consistent moneyline hits across a week of action.

NHL Best Bet: Jets/Sabres UNDER 6.5 (-125)

The Jets vs. Sabres game has under 6.5 appeal because both clubs show tendencies toward low-event matchups when they meet — the matchup page points to lower combined scoring averages in recent head-to-heads and underlying numbers that signal tight defensive structure (blocked shots, conservative neutral-zone strategies, and goaltenders who reduce high-danger chances). When both teams are trending down in goals-for and are comfortable clogging the middle, the under becomes a profitable contrarian play against public overreaction.

Factor in goaltending deployment and schedule fatigue: if either team leans on a hot starter or the lineups show minutes management that favors defense (e.g., top defensive pairings matched heavily), you push the expected goals down even further. At -125 for under 6.5, the juice is reasonable for a target that’s more about preservation (avoid blowouts) and hitting steady, repeatable outcomes rather than swingy, high-variance results. Play this as a small-to-medium unit depending on your confidence size.

