Looking at the Players with the Top Conn Smythe Odds at the Mid-Point of the First Round

The NHL playoffs are now well underway, with the first round bringing plenty of excitement. Midway through the first round of the playoffs, the odds for Conn Smythe have shifted heavily, suggesting that there are some new favourites for the Stanley Cup.

The Conn Smythe odds are for the playoffs’ MVP in the NHL, and several players have solid odds of winning at this point. While no one player has run away as an undisputed favourite, several contenders have emerged. Below, let’s dive into the players with the top odds at sportsbooks for earning the Conn Smythe.

Sergei Bobrovsky (+1600)

Most legal betting sites have Sergei Bobrovsky listed as the premier contender for the Conn Smythe at this point. The Florida Panthers have asserted themselves early in the playoffs, getting out to a strong lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning in round one. Bobrovsky has been lights out in net, with only a 2.01 goals-against-average. Considering how excellent Bobrovsky was for the Panthers as he led them to the Stanley Cup last year, his ranking here should come as no surprise.

Sebastian Aho (+1800)

Sebastian Aho is not a name one would have expected to see this high on the list as the playoffs got underway. But the Hurricanes have built a strong lead against the New Jersey Devils and appear highly likely to coast into the second round. After a season where Aho powered the Hurricanes with almost a point per game, he has continued that success into the playoffs, with five points in four games. He is the offensive engine of the team, and if they finally break through with a Stanley Cup run, Aho has a chance to earn this major award.

Connor McDavid (+2000)

Connor McDavid had the leading odds for this award going into this season and is also the reigning Conn Smythe from last year. McDavid is the best hockey player on the planet and always seems to elevate his game once the playoffs begin. McDavid has once again been exceptional in the playoffs this year. He has nine points in four games, but one thing holding him back from leading the odds is the performance of the Oilers. They are stuck in an absolute battle of a series with the Los Angeles Kings and might not make it past the first round.

Matthew Tkachuk (+2000)

Matthew Tkachuk is a proven playoff performer and a Stanley Cup champion. He is someone who plays with a serious edge, which has already gotten him into some trouble this playoffs. However, it is hard to deny his effectiveness, and most betting sites have strong odds on Tkachuk earning a Conn Smythe this year. He is a physical presence for the Panthers who generates a ton of offence and also provides attitude and identity for the team. If he can lead another run for the Panthers while striking fear into opposing teams, don’t bet against a Conn Smythe.

Jake Oettinger (+2000)

The Dallas Stars have one of the most talented rosters in the league, and Oettinger is a huge part of that. This superstar goalie has been dominant in the playoffs before, and if the Stars are to finally break through, they’ll need him to be dominant again. The Stars are locked into a huge showdown with the Avalanche, and Oettinger has been rock solid. Going against one of the top offences in the league is a difficult task, but Oettinger has proven up for it. If he can maintain this level of play, he will become a favourite in sportsbooks.

Nathan MacKinnon (+2000)

Nathan MacKinnon is undoubtedly one of the top five most talented players in the NHL. He has led the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup before and could do so once again this season. In five games, he has five goals and two assists, so he is playing at the superstar level fans expect of him. MacKinnon would have even higher odds if he wasn’t down in his series. The Avalanche are a hugely talented team, but they have a tough draw against the Stars, who many believe to be one of the deepest teams in the NHL. Still, MacKinnon has the talent to get past them.

Aleksander Barkov (+2200)

Aleksander Barkov is the third Panthers player to be found on this list, reflecting oddsmakers’ belief in the team. Barkov is the do-it-all forward who is the true engine of this team. He is the captain and a world-class two-way forward who shuts down opposing players while also driving offence and winning puck battles. The Panthers have a comfortable lead, so there is a strong chance of Barkov moving to the next round. If he can continue to dominate on both ends of the ice, he’ll see his odds surge.