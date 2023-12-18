Kraken vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Dallas listed as large moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Kraken vs. Stars matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

017 Seattle Kraken (+162) at 018 Dallas Stars (-196); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NHL Network

Kraken vs. Stars Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Seattle Kraken DFS SPIN

Joey Daccord allowed two goals on 38 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings. Daccord was busy during regulation and overtime, which included him helping to kill off three of the Kraken’s four penalties. He also made five saves on nine shootout attempts, but he came up one short when Carl Grundstrom tallied to win it.

Daccord has taken the reins on the starting job for Seattle, allowing a total of nine goals over his last six outings. The team’s overall performance still leaves plenty to be desired, but Daccord has provided steady playing time for fantasy managers in need of games. He’s now at a 5-5-7 record with a 2.57 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 18 appearances. The Kraken embark on a four-game road trip that begins Monday in Dallas.

Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

Matt Duchene provided an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. Duchene has two goals and five helpers over his last six contests. The 32-year-old helped out on Mason Marchment’s opening tally at 4:58 of the first period. Duchene is up to 24 points, 64 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings overall. He’s been an excellent fit in his first season with the Stars, and it’s possible he could challenge for the 70-point mark for the fourth time in his career.

Kraken vs. Stars NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Seattle’s last 10 games when playing Dallas

Seattle is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 5 games at home

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has cashed in nine out of Dallas’ last 11 games overall and has hit in nine out of the Stars’ last 11 games against the Kraken. The total has also gone over in seven out of Seattle’s last nine games on the road and in five out of the Kraken’s last seven road games versus the Stars. Finally, the over is 17-6 in the Stars’ last 23 games this season.

Kraken vs. Stars NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5