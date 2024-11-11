Kings vs. Flames Prediction: Will L.A. continue strong play?

The puck will drop in Calgary for Monday night’s Kings vs. Flames matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET. Will Los Angeles continue its strong play with a win as a moneyline favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight in Calgary?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Kings (-130) at Calgary Flames (+110); o/u 6

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 11, 2024

Socitabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

Kings vs. Flames Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

Laferriere nets goal in win

Alex Laferriere scored a goal on three shots in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Laferriere has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, posting five goals and three assists in that span. The 23-year-old winger provided an insurance tally in the third period Saturday, tipping in a Joel Edmundson attempt. Laferriere is up to nine goals, six assists, 38 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-10 rating through 16 appearances. He’s three goals and eight points shy of matching his rookie-year production from 81 regular-season outings in 2023-24.

Kadri forces overtime with a goal on two shots

Nazem Kadri scored a goal on two shots in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins. Kadri is bouncing back from a cold stretch with a point in each of his last two outings after a four-game slump. The center’s tally midway through the third period Thursday salvaged a standings point as the Flames kept the game tied before falling in overtime. Kadri is up to eight points, 42 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 14 appearances as a top-six center.

Kings vs. Flames Betting Prediction

Take Los Angeles. The Kings have posted a 9-4-3 record straight up and a 9-7 ATS mark on the puckline. They’ve been a strong home team at 4-1-1 but they’ve also posted a winning record on the road at 5-3-2. These two teams split last season, with the home team winning in every matchup. However, the Kings are playing better hockey at the moment. They’ve won three out of their last four games entering play tonight, whereas the Flames have dropped three out of their last four.

Kings vs. Flames Prediction: LOS ANGELES KINGS -130