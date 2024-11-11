Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NHL Articles

    Kings vs. Flames Prediction: Will L.A. continue strong play?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Kings vs. Flames

    The puck will drop in Calgary for Monday night’s Kings vs. Flames matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET. Will Los Angeles continue its strong play with a win as a moneyline favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight in Calgary?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Los Angeles Kings (-130) at Calgary Flames (+110); o/u 6

    8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 11, 2024

    Socitabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

    Kings vs. Flames Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Laferriere nets goal in win

    Alex Laferriere scored a goal on three shots in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Laferriere has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, posting five goals and three assists in that span. The 23-year-old winger provided an insurance tally in the third period Saturday, tipping in a Joel Edmundson attempt. Laferriere is up to nine goals, six assists, 38 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-10 rating through 16 appearances. He’s three goals and eight points shy of matching his rookie-year production from 81 regular-season outings in 2023-24.

    Kadri forces overtime with a goal on two shots

    Nazem Kadri scored a goal on two shots in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins. Kadri is bouncing back from a cold stretch with a point in each of his last two outings after a four-game slump. The center’s tally midway through the third period Thursday salvaged a standings point as the Flames kept the game tied before falling in overtime. Kadri is up to eight points, 42 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 14 appearances as a top-six center.

    Kings vs. Flames Betting Prediction

    Take Los Angeles. The Kings have posted a 9-4-3 record straight up and a 9-7 ATS mark on the puckline. They’ve been a strong home team at 4-1-1 but they’ve also posted a winning record on the road at 5-3-2. These two teams split last season, with the home team winning in every matchup. However, the Kings are playing better hockey at the moment. They’ve won three out of their last four games entering play tonight, whereas the Flames have dropped three out of their last four.

    Kings vs. Flames Prediction: LOS ANGELES KINGS -130

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com