    Jets vs. Rangers Prediction: Will these teams keep score under 6-goal total?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Jets vs. Rangers

    Will the two teams playing at Madison Square Garden in Tuesday night’s Jets vs. Rangers matchup keep the score under the 6-goal total? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight in New York.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Winning Jets (+110) at New York Rangers (-130); o/u 6

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 12, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Jets vs. Rangers Public Betting: Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Hellebuyck makes 32 saves vs. Dallas

    Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves in a 4-1 victory against Dallas on Saturday. Hellebuyck was vying for his third consecutive shutout before the Stars finally solved him with just 1:22 left in the game. Still, he set a franchise record with a shutout streak of 191:47. Hellebuyck is 11-1-0 with a 1.83 GAA, a .935 save percentage and three shutouts this season. The reigning and two-time Vezina Trophy winner could be in the running for the Hart Trophy at the end of the year if he can continue his dominance.

    Panarin scores even-strength goal in win vs. DET

    Artemi Panarin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday’s 4-0 win over the Red Wings. After helping to set up Chris Kreider in the first period for what proved to be the game-winner, Panarin found the back of the net himself late in the second. The 33-year-old doesn’t appear to be interested in regressing from his 49-goal, 120-point eruption in 2023-24, and through the first 13 games of the current campaign, Panarin’s already racked up 10 goals and 21 points.

    Winnipeg is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

    Winnipeg is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Rangers’ last 7 games when playing Winnipeg

    NY Rangers is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games

    Jets vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take the under. Typically, oddsmakers can’t set the total low enough when these two teams meet. The under cashed in six consecutive meetings between these two teams before the over cashed back in March of last season. The final score in that game? Winnipeg 4, New York 2. The total was 5.5, so the over barely hit and oddsmakers set the number as low as they could.

    The under has also hit in three straight Winnipeg games, while New York is coming off a 4-0 shutout of the Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday. The score should stay under in this one as well.

    Jets vs. Rangers Prediction: UNDER 6

